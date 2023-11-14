His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, values ​​​​the values ​​of honesty, clarity, commitment and dedication to the public interest, and that Thanks to the directives of His Highness and his wise leadership, media and technology have become one of the main areas of economic activities and growth in the UAE, which is constantly working to create and support opportunities that enhance creativity and innovation, support the role of media in society, and contribute to expanding the scope of the benefits of technology in our daily lives.

His Excellency praised the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, in supporting the media sector, which stems from His Highness’s deep understanding of the power of the media in shaping attitudes and perceptions, a support that was the primary and effective factor in The World Media Congress is held regularly in Abu Dhabi and ensures its importance and continued success.

In his keynote speech at the opening of the activities of the first day of the second edition of the World Media Congress 2023, which began today in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency said that the participation of this large gathering of media sector leaders and officials of media institutions from around the world in this international event reflects our collective aspirations and desire. He pointed out that the media can enhance international cooperation and exchange basic values ​​and interests, and help us all appreciate human achievement in a way that transcends the boundaries of nationality, race, religion and culture.

His Excellency added: “In my capacity as Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence in the UAE, I am pleased that we celebrate together the International Day for Tolerance on the sixteenth of this November, as we appreciate the role of media professionals in helping us promote the values ​​of teamwork, peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and understanding. We have learned in the UAE that adhering to these values Shared humanity creates an environment in which knowledge is exchanged and technological developments are properly utilized.”

His Excellency added: “We also realized that tolerance and peaceful coexistence are soft power that constitute opportunities for integrated local and international community participation that enhances peace and prosperity for all. We also realized that the values ​​of tolerance and peace enable us to deal rationally with important environmental issues such as global climate change, waste management, recycling, and water.” Drinkable and renewable energy sources.

His Excellency expressed his happiness that the World Media Congress will discuss the issue of climate change and global warming and the role of the media in supporting the goals of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE is hosting at the end of this month. He said: “As pioneers in the field of media, you have the opportunity and even the responsibility to inspire hope and optimism for success.” “In the face of the challenge of climate change, you have the power to promote, explain and educate people about beneficial actions in your communities and around the world. I am inspired by your clear commitment to addressing the challenge of environmental protection, a challenge for humanity itself that is not limited to a particular country or region.”

His Excellency pointed out that news organizations and media companies will continue to benefit from digital technologies and expand their presence on the Internet, to deliver their media content to people faster, improve its timeliness and importance, and reach wider audiences in addition to following the trends and preferences of readers and the public, increasing revenues and reducing costs, and that the media Electronic technologies, including those based on the Internet, television, radio, mobile technologies, satellite technologies, and other forms of modern delivery, will continue to provide information and entertainment to a wide range of audiences.

His Excellency added: “Given that the media industry is changing rapidly, we must agree that the most important thing in the media is the content that is created and not the technology used. Media professionals have an important responsibility to provide high-quality content that meets the needs of different national and international audiences. They are responsible.” They must provide a balanced mix of news, information, education and entertainment from all local, national and international sources. They must be committed to good moral conduct and the search for truth, and their work must promote important values ​​such as honesty, integrity, peace and the avoidance of violence.

His Excellency stressed that the success of the media industry is vital for the future growth of the information society. This will help promote human well-being, peace and international understanding, while the success of these efforts requires investment in the education and development of media professionals and communication experts, cooperation and coordination in combating misinformation and fake news, while at the same time ensuring widespread access to the benefits of new forms of delivery of information, while this must be discussed. Issues of technological infrastructure, computer knowledge and skills, and communications policies are constantly being addressed and resolved.

His Excellency added that issues related to social media must also be addressed, as they open new worlds for us as individuals and create a new set of global links for knowledge exchange, education without borders, international dialogue and public policy.