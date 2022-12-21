In a press conference at the White House this Wednesday (21), the presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, preached unity against Russia’s “terrorist” aggression, as the Ukrainian term used it.

Biden mentioned the 300 days of the conflict and criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for recent attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, “from orphanages to hospitals”, and said that the war in Eastern Europe “represents more”, citing ideals of freedom and “integrity territorial” that need to be defended so that similar aggressions are not repeated around the world.

“We will remain with you, as long as necessary”, he guaranteed, before pointing out in another moment of the press conference: “Putin tried to weaken NATO, but instead, he strengthened it”.

Biden confirmed the sending of more military aid to Ukraine and, when thanking Zelensky for the visit, said that, “after many phone and video conversations”, it was important to talk “eye to eye”.

Zelensky thanked the American help, in particular the news of the deployment of the Patriot air defense system, and said that he and Biden had “a good conversation about our strategies and what we have planned for the next year”.

“Regardless of changes in the US Congress, I believe we will continue to have bipartisan support from the United States,” he quoted, referring to the midterm elections in November, in which Republicans took control of the House from Democrats.

Before the election, Republicans had questioned the sending of a “blank check” to Ukraine, and leftist Democratic lawmakers asked Biden in a letter to open negotiations with Russia. Faced with the negative repercussions, supporters of the president turned back.

Biden and Zelensky had spoken for about two hours before the press conference. At the beginning of the meeting, the Ukrainian president handed the American a decoration received by a soldier from his country who fought in the Donbas region.

“He is very brave and said to give [a condecoração] to a very brave president, and I want to give you, it’s a cross for military merit,” Zelensky said. Biden said that his receiving the award “is not deserved, but I really appreciate it”, and promised to reciprocate by sending an American command coin.

Zelensky’s visit was his first trip abroad since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February. Before his meeting with Biden, the US State Department had confirmed that Washington will send an additional $1.85 billion in military aid to Kyiv, including the first transfer of the Patriot system. This brings US military aid to Ukrainians to $21.9 billion.

At the press conference, Biden stressed that it will take “some time to complete the necessary training” to operate the Patriot system, but that its missiles will be a “critical asset” for Ukraine’s defense.

Later on Wednesday, Zelensky will address a joint session of the US Congress.