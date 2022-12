The American president said he would only speak to the Russian if he expressed his intention to end the war, while the Frenchman said he would talk to Putin in the coming days. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

In a press conference shortly after meeting at the White House, the presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and of France, Emmanuel Macron, differed this Thursday (1st) about talking to Russian Vladimir Putin regarding the war in Ukraine.

The two Western heads of state criticized the Kremlin-sponsored invasion and reiterated humanitarian and military support for Ukrainians, but could not agree on talking to Moscow. Biden said that he had “no immediate plans” to contact Putin and that he would only speak to the Russian leader if he expressed his intention to end the war.

“He just miscalculated, in general,” Biden said of Putin. “And so the question is… how is he going to get out of these circumstances? I am prepared, if he is willing to talk, to find out what he is willing to do, but I will only do so in consultation with my NATO allies. I will not do this alone.”

Macron, who had told a US broadcaster that he intended to speak with the Russian president in the coming days, told the White House news conference that such talks would take place when Ukraine sets the conditions for a peace deal.

“We want to build peace and a sustainable peace means full respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, but at the same time a new arrangement to ensure that we have a sustainable peace in the long term,” said the French president.