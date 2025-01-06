The hands of Porsche engineers They always add up to more than ten fingers.a figure that could summarize what we thought of the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid that stars in this week’s test.

Belonging to the third and last generationthis sedan presents a very personal design, as could not be otherwise from this manufacturer, and in the 5.05 meters measuring in length Its bodywork shows balanced proportions so as not to go unnoticed in traffic.

With wheels up to 21 inchesthe Turbo E-Hybrid version uses an impressive 4-liter V8 combined with a new 190-horsepower electric motor (assisted by a 25.9 kW battery) and put on the asphalt a total of 680 horses that make their intentions clear.

The appearance of this model does not leave anyone indifferent with a characteristic rear due to the very inclined rear window and the width of the assembly in general. E.G.

An aspect that What has caught our attention is the consumption. With enough charge in the battery, that is essential, these are surprising for your balance if we take into account the packaging of the mechanics in question. Say in this sense that one hundred percentwith the 11 kW AC charger that it includes, we can achieve it in less than 3 hours.





With hardly any rivals, except the Mercedes AMG E 53 Hybridthe culmination of this spectacular association is provided by the effective 8-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission which includes the aforementioned electrical unit.

Like a hypercar

With an expressive 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 secondsanother fact that insists on its performance power, the self-confidence of this version is spectacular. They are not missing various driving modes (selectable through the small and practical roulette wheel that we find on the steering wheel) with the so-called Sport and Sport Plus prepared to offer us a whole carousel of sensations and power that can be increased if we activate the sporty sound of the two double exhaust pipes.

In addition to great quality, the interior of the latest Panamera offers a technological complement of cutting-edge accessories. PORSCHE

His way of gaining laps is simply impressive, as is the way he transfers these almost 700 horses to the asphalt without breaking a sweat.

But there is still more, well if we include the Porsche Active Ride suspension (optional for 8,000 euros and has hydraulic pumps that are electrically operated for each shock absorber) The set is unbeatable.

It is in cornering speed, due to its high performance, and reactions (it always remains flat) that They do not seem to coincide with those of a car that is over two tons of weight.

If we add to this a powerful brake systemwhich is not bothered at all by the hybridization system as far as pedal feel is concerned, and a specific spoiler, which deploys at will even on the sidesthe grade obtained cannot be less than that of a high A.

The instrument panel is characteristic for the 12.6-inch curved screen and for eliminating the classic visor. PORSCHE

Almost 200,000 euros

As one might expect, from the inside out this model is equally convincing in everything, be it its great quality of finishesdue to its design or because of equipment that allows no buts.





The three digital screens (including the optional one for the passenger that the driver cannot see for safety) the start button, on the left as it could not be otherwisethe presence of physical controls for the air conditioning, the powerful wireless charger or the most varied entertainment and control functions of the car systems raise the tone to unsuspected limits.

The seats’ integrated headrests include the Turbo designation. PORSCHE

In the case of the Turbo tested, specific styling details such as the brand logos in mattemetallic profiles or the backs of the very sporty seats that it has with the Turbo inscription on the top.

As one would expect, the price at which this very special version of the Panamera is sold runs parallel to its superb technology and high performance. We talk about 198,000 euros that are not within reach of all pocketsof course they are not, but they could not be less if we take into account how much and good this exclusive and performance model offers.