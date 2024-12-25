With a track record of more than 70 years in the marketlittle or more can be said about the cover letter of an iconic off-roader who has been able to convince during all this time, and in his different generations, who has been placed at his command and I needed something more than a regular car.

The latest model that has just been put on sale, we are sure that it will continue to be like this. The Japanese firm has spared no expense to preserve and perfect its acclaimed values, such as the behavior so effective on off-road toursand add the solutions most in line with the current times.

The rear image is very attractive and the whole is now quite personal and differentiating. E.G.

And they have done it in all directions. From the outset, its design so differentiating and particular It is one of its most notable aspects. Much more “square” than before, the main volumes or overhangs are perfectly calculated to cause a sensation in traffic the same way they do the 4.92 meters long or 1.98 meters wide.





Matrix LED optics are added, independent opening by electric control for the rear window20-inch wheels, generous and marked wheel arches and a long etcetera that culminates with the disappearance of the spare wheel feature hanging from the tailgate.

Along with a quality of finish that allows no buts, the new Japanese off-roader also stands out for its complete equipment. TOYOTA

If we access its interior, its important exterior levels plus those square shapes that we have highlighted give rise to a nice cabin with capacity for seven passengers (the seating configuration sold in Spain) and a huge trunk.

Superior in off-road routes

But the such notable values ​​of the Land Cruiser They don’t end here. Toyota has paid a lot of attention to providing it with the latest technological equipment by incorporating digital screens for instrumentation and infotainment (12.3-inch) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a varied repertoire of controls on the steering wheel or different images from the camera you mount. That does not mean that they have dispensed with some physical controls, such as those for the air conditioning, which are greatly appreciated.

The seats in the second row of seats are as spacious as they are comfortable and the central armrest hides a practical refrigerator. TOYOTA

With respect to the finish or the quality of the materials used, it goes without saying that The Japanese off-roader is a true reference. The adjustments are millimetric and noises are conspicuous by their absence (they have been used to achieve this objective innovative types of insulating materials) and that is saying a lot in a car of its characteristics. Therefore, an outstanding in this sense.

On the move, the Land Cruiser wants to retain its identity and reliability. As? Well through a turbodiesel engine (you read that right) with four cylinders, 2.8 liters and 204 horsepower.

The 204 horsepower diesel it has is a good formula to provide a strong response and the necessary reliability. TOYOTA

We have to confess that we loved experiencing again the purr so characteristic of this type of mechanics that, more or less green, in this specific case is the ideal mechanical solution to overcome the most terrible obstacles that we can find when we leave the asphalt and enter the countryside.

In this section, there is no lack of eight-speed automatic transmissiona reducer, or a fine-tuned system called Multi-Terrain Select which will allow us to choose between different driving modes so that, by simply selecting the corresponding position on the rotary control, roam at our ease no matter how twisted or steep the path is.

In the field, the Japanese off-roader is a true reference. There are aids, mechanical or electrical, for all needs. TOYOTA

It would still be necessary to list the presence of blockages in the front or rear axle plus three new features such as the detachable front stabilizer, the new electric assisted steering or the specific cruise control for driving through the countryside.

More effective on asphalt

It goes without saying that everything This arsenal of accessories makes it even more off-road than ever. If anyone could think that the model it replaces was unbeatable in these issues. Even so, Toyota has not been satisfied with improving its off-road capabilities.





The fact is that this generation on asphalt takes an important step forward in terms of comfort, agility, confidence and poise when cornering. That is indisputable as we have verified in our test.

Here we can see the arsenal of physical controls to make off-road driving as pleasant as possible. E.G.

Now its driving, largely due to electric steering, is more enjoyable. Logically, neither its weight nor its size invites you to lose your hair on a route full of curves, but it does cause a pleasant feeling behind the wheel on those more conventional routes in daily or family use.

As far as its prices are concerned, the Land Cruiser starts from 85,450 euros for the VX versions and, as a novelty, it has just been revealed by the brand’s subsidiary in Spain what the VX-L top finish that reaches 95,000 euros.

Say that for our first test we have used the First Edition special launch series which, characterized by the circular front headlights or the two-tone paint on the body, has already been sold in its entirety.