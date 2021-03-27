The most radical BMW M are now available with a starting price of 111,200 euros – in summer they will arrive with the M xDrive all-wheel drive system – they have been created to enter the circuit, but they adapt perfectly to day-to-day for your comfort and safety; and they are able to awaken your greatest emotions by their exciting sensations when driving on twisty roads.

Both stand out for their sporty interior and exterior design. Its large vertical BMW kidneys stand out conspicuously with horizontal bars, air intakes, powerfully sculpted wheel arches with striking gills, forged wheels or the carbon fiber roof with aerodynamically optimized longitudinal fins, a rear spoiler and tailpipes. double exhaust. Full-LED headlights are also part of the standard equipment, while BMW laser headlights can be fitted as an option.

Gallery.



Photogallery: New M3 Competition and M4 Competition Coupé



Selection of exterior paint finishes is one of the most important points of the personality of these models. You can choose between the provocative Sao Paulo yellow, the attractive Toronto red or the suggestive Isle of Man green. Also, since its launch, the M Carbon exterior package and the specific BMW M Performance elements are available as an option.

When we enter the cabin, the first thing we their M sports seats catch your attention Newly developed, electrically adjustable, and fine-grain Merino leather upholstery with expanded features are standard, with the first-time option of ventilated seats. High on the list of options are the new carbon-frame M bucket seats, which combine the support and lightness of racing models with the comfort and excellent finish for long journeys. These innovative seats have integrated head restraints that can be removed for racetrack driving, an illuminated model plate and electrical adjustment. Its structure, inspired by racing cars, also allows the use of multi-point seat belts.

The main difference between the two models is simple: the M3 is a five-seater saloon, and the M4 a four-seater coupe; which gives them a different rear side image -clearly due to their different bodies-, each one adapted for lovers of a different style and needs, but offering unique characteristics and radical performance and wide possibilities. In definition, both M’s will make your skin crawl from the first moment and it will be difficult for you to get off.

High performance



Under the hood they keep a six-cylinder in-line petrol engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology that develops a power of 510 hp and 650 Nm with an overwhelming repris and ample capacities, together with an 8-speed M Steptronic gearbox with Drivelogic. Specifically, with the Drivelogic button integrated in the gear lever, the driver can choose between three driving modes, clearly differentiated, that work both in automatic and manual mode. In fact, you can use both the selector lever and the shift paddles located behind the steering wheel to intervene manually.

In addition, the standard inclusion of the M Dynamic Mode opens the door to a particularly sporty driving experience, allowing controlled glides in corners. It should also be noted that, also as standard, it includes M light alloy wheels, in 18 inches in diameter on the front axle and 19 on the rear.

These are figures that provide a awesome driving experience: it only takes 3.9 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h and reaches 250 km / h of top speed. The dedicated exhaust system, with electrically operated butterfly valves, provides an exciting soundtrack.