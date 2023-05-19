Driving around in a high-powered car on the street is not news. However, it does so if a little boy is behind the wheel of the car, in this case an Audi just 12 years old: it happened in Pontedera, in the province of Pisa, where the carabinieri managed to track down the minor who carried out the stunt in the streets of Ponsacco after the images relating to the incident emerged on the web.

The protagonist is a 12-year-old foreigner

And thanks to the viral nature of the images, the investigators managed to trace the identity of the twelve-year-old foreigner, against whom a report to the Florence juvenile prosecutor’s office and to social services. About the images, the kid’s stunt was taken from the smartphone of a person sitting next to him, not the only one on board the car judging by the voices heard in the background.

It wasn’t just in the car

As reported by Ansa, “Investigators believe that the minor belongs to one of the dozens of Roma families who have been living in a building in the center of Ponsacco for some time and who over the years have become the protagonists of excesses, abuses and aggressions, even committed by minors against other children, and petty crimes, arousing protests and discontent among many residents”. Having said that the boy has already been identified, the profiles of the other people present on board the car are now being examined by the police: the investigations to identify them are still in progress, above all to be able to understand who the Audi in question belonged to.

Salvini’s comment

Matteo Salvini, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, defines “very serious” what happened. But he decides not to point the finger directly at the kid driving the car. “I don’t take it so much with this 12-year-old boy, but with who put him behind the wheel – wrote the leader of the League on his official Facebook profile – These ‘parents’ should be deprived of parental authority”.