The animated film “The Croods: Housewarming” became the leader of the Russian box office last weekend, reports Kinobusiness.com…

The work of the American director Joel Crawford raised 131.9 million rubles. The cartoon was released on Russian screens on December 19. It is a sequel to the comedy about the adventures of members of the prehistoric Crood family. The main roles were voiced by Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds and other actors.

In second place is the Russian film “Fire”. The drama directed by Alexei Nuzhny, which tells about the work of firefighters, raised 77.4 million rubles over the past weekend. The film was released on December 24, the main roles were played by Konstantin Khabensky, Andrei Smolyakov, Viktor Dobronravov and other artists.

The third place in the box office was taken by the New Year melodrama “Silver Skates”. The film directed by Mikhail Lokshin raised 41 million rubles. The film stars the actors Fyodor Fedotov, Sophia Priss and Alexey Guskov.

