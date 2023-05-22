Spice – Lecce and Spezia draw 0-0and by virtue of this result Cremonese is relegated to Serie B two days before the end of the championship.

Fear wins. The Serie B nightmare eats Lecce and Spezia’s desire to score e at the Via del Mare it ends 0-0. Few occasions, very few hands in hair. Neither side nor the other has found the winning edge. What would have allowed the eaglets to fly and detach the direct competitors. The ranking, at the moment, saves both. But everything will be decided in the last two days of the championship.

The match

The attitude, however, was not to throw away. Indeed, Spezia ruled the game, being better than the opponent both for territorial domination and for opportunities created. From the first minute the eaglets showed a desire to win, but failed to sort out the crux of the matter. The surprise didn’t even help Eldor Shomurodov. In Semplici’s 3-5-2, confirmed after the victory over Milan, the Uzbek joined Nzola, however, resulting in a fish out of water. It will be for the importance of the stakes or the rocky couple Baschirotto – Umtiti, but the former Roma was unable to affect the match. Beyond the individual performances, however, the show was not the best. Opportunities can be counted on the fingers of one hand, especially in the first half. Two for Spezia, one for Lecce. The first ring, specifically, was from Nzola. Then, in the 19th minute, it was Esposito’s turn, with a choked shot from the edge of the area, to attempt the goal. The only home occasion, however, came in the 26th minute. Oudin’s flying winger, however, died beyond the boards of the Via del Mare without worrying Dragowski.

The second half was opened by the only dubious episode of the race. nzola, launched into the net by Ampadu, was stopped with a hard hat by Umtiti. The eagles asked for the red light but, according to the regulations, the decision taken by Mariani was right: the expulsion could not take place since the Angolan attacker had not yet gained possession of the ball. This remained, until the last quarter of an hour, the only emotion of the second half of the game. From the 76′ to the triple whistle, in fact, Spezia came close to scoring three times. The most tempting opportunity happened on Nzola’s head who, a stone’s throw from the mirror defended by Falcone, failed to deposit a rainbow well designed by Esposito on the net. Di Agudelo, in the 84th minute, and Ekdal, in the 90th minute, the other two chances that ended up in the drawer of nothing.

The delicate battle of salvation, therefore, ended like this. Lecce and Spezia didn’t get hurt, dividing the stakes and both separating Hellas Verona. The hosts, who will face Monza and Bologna in the last two days, have climbed step number 33. The guests, who will have Turin and Rome waiting for them, have instead risen to 31, momentarily detaching the Scala family.