Somali sports authorities have suspended the president of their athletics federation Khadijo Adan Dahir, accused of abuse of power and of having ridiculed the country by fielding a representative “without any sporting preparation” who finished largely last Tuesday in the 100 meters at the University Games summer in Chengdu (China). A video that went viral shows the young woman dressed in blue – the Somali national color – laboriously crossing the 100-metre finish line after an endless run, more than 10 seconds behind the winner. The clip aroused ridicule and outrage on social media, even among Somalis who accused the young woman – later identified as Nasra Abukar Ali – of being a relative of the president of the federation, who was in fact suspended.

“We apologize to the public for the embarrassment this has caused the country and are investigating how it happened,” Somali Youth Minister Mohamed Barre Mohamud said on Wednesday. The athlete justified herself by saying that she had a “sprain” contracted before the race and she denied the relationship. “They’re blaming the president for nothing,” he said. A Horn of African country plagued by an Islamist insurgency and severe drought, Somalia ranks last out of 180 nations in the NGO Transparency International’s corruption index in 2022.



