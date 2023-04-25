Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the West at the UN Security Council on Monday (24) and accused the United States and its allies of having put the world in an extremely dangerous moment, which led to accusations of hypocrisy on the part of those mentioned.

“As was the case during the Cold War, we have reached a dangerous threshold, perhaps even more dangerous,” declared Lavrov, who accused Western powers of “destroying the benefits of globalization” with “economic aggression” and of trying to impose their policies on the rest of the world. the world by force.

“Nobody gave permission to the Western minority to speak in the name of all humanity”, insisted the head of Russian diplomacy, who chaired, in New York, a special meeting of the Security Council convened by his country and dedicated to multilateralism.

In a speech that lasted more than 20 minutes, Lavrov reiterated Russia’s usual messages about the war in Ukraine, but sought above all to denounce what he alleges is the West’s attempt to control the world and prevent the “establishment of new independent development centers”.

The Russian chancellor accused the US and other countries of destroying the international architecture created after the Second World War – with the UN at its center – in an attempt to replace it with a “rules-based order” that “no one has seen” and which was not negotiated.

“The West has arrogantly reshaped the processes of multilateralism at the regional level to further its interests,” he said.

Lavrov also argued that “illegitimate unilateral measures” were imposed on his country and others and accused alleged manipulation of trade rules and institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This entity, according to him, became “a tool to fulfill the objectives of the United States and its allies, including objectives of a military nature in a desperate attempt to assert its domination”.

“The United States has embarked on the path of destroying globalization, which for many years has been presented as the greatest benefit to humanity,” he said.

“Our common obligation is to preserve the United Nations as the proven beacon of multilateralism and international policy coordination. The key to success is joint efforts, abandoning pretensions to exceptionalism and, I repeat, respect for the sovereign equality of States”, he concluded.

US denounces hypocrisy

In a speech at the opening of the UN Security Council meeting chaired by Lavrov, the organization’s secretary general, António Guterres, had denounced the illegality of the invasion of Ukraine and the devastating effects it had caused.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine, in violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, is causing enormous suffering and devastation to the country and its people,” said Guterres, noting that the conflict is aggravating the global economic problems unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the Russian Foreign Minister’s speech, the United States accused Lavrov of hypocrisy in his speech. “Our self-righteous organizer today, Russia, invaded neighboring Ukraine and struck at the heart of the UN Charter,” said US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

“Such illegal, unprovoked and unnecessary war goes against our most sacred principle: that a war of aggression and territorial conquest is never, ever acceptable,” he added.

Olaf Skoog, EU representative to the UN, said Russia “is trying to present itself as a defender of the UN Charter and multilateralism”.

“Nothing can be further from the truth. It’s cynical,” she criticized. “We all know that while Russia is destroying, we are building. While they violate, we protect.”