First Lady cites donations to the Amazon Fund and evokes Marina Silva when speaking about “climate terrorism”

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva called on companies and private funds to invest in mitigating the effects of the climate crisis, especially through the Amazon Fund. She spoke during a speech on Thursday (19 September 2024) at a UN Global Compact event in New York (USA).

“The Amazon Fund receives donations mainly from countries. However, it can also receive donations from companies and private funds.”, he stated. “We think that only countries are donors to the Amazon Fund. Today, we only have Petrobras that donates to this fund. But it is also important to know that the private sector and large funds can donate to the Amazon Fund.”.

Evoking Minister Marina Silva (Environment and Climate Change), Janja spoke of “climate terrorism”. On Tuesday (17.Sep), the minister used the expression when declaring that Brazil is not the only country affected by drought and fires.

“The difference is that here we have this criminal alliance of a kind of climate terrorism where people are using climate change to make the problem even worse.”, declared Marina.

Speaking at the UN, Janja said: “As if the pressing challenge of preparing and adapting to these extreme events as they accelerate were not enough, we still need to deal with the criminal actions and interests of climate terrorists, as our dear minister and my friend Marina Silva rightly said.”.

The First Lady stated that “Floods, prolonged droughts and fires are becoming more frequent and intense in all regions of the world”. According to her, “the global response to climate change has not been rapid enough to lessen its impact”.

Janja mentioned COP30, which will be held in Belém (PA) in November 2025.

“By bringing COP30 to the Amazon and with our feet in that ancestral territory, we want to be inspired by the diverse and rich experiences of resistance and building harmonious relationships between people and nature.”, he declared.

“The COP in Belém will be an opportunity for the countries and peoples of the world to advance climate negotiations based on an even more concrete understanding of the reality in the impacted territories.”, he stated.

