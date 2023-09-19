In his speech at the general debate of the United Nations General Assembly, this Tuesday (19), in New York, the American president, Joe Biden, gave a speech in line with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, when preaching changes in the UN Security Council.

Since invading Ukraine in February last year, Russia has used its veto power as a permanent member of the collegium to overturn resolutions condemning the war started by Moscow.

“We need to be able to break the impasse that often impedes progress and blocks consensus in the council. We need more voices, more perspectives at the table. The United Nations must continue to preserve peace, prevent conflict and alleviate human suffering. And we welcome nations that strive to lead new ways of seeking new advances on difficult issues,” Biden said.

A large part of the Democratic president’s speech was dedicated to the war in Ukraine, a country that has had the United States as its main supplier of military, financial and humanitarian aid since the beginning of the conflict.

“If we allow Ukraine to be divided, will the independence of any nation be secure? I respectfully suggest the answer is no. We must confront this blatant aggression today and deter other would-be attackers tomorrow,” Biden said.

“For the second year in a row, this meeting, dedicated to the peaceful resolution of conflicts, is overshadowed by the shadow of war. An illegal war of conquest carried out without provocation against its neighbor Ukraine,” said the American president.

“Only Russia is responsible for this war. Only Russia has the power to immediately end this war. And it is only Russia that prevents peace,” she added.

The speech in which Biden reiterated support for Ukraine was delivered at a time when the president is trying to approve an additional US$24 billion aid package in the US Congress for the invaded country.

Democrats hope that this aid will be approved along with emergency resources that need the green light from the Legislature by the end of this month to avoid a shutdown of the American government. However, part of the Republican opposition in the Chamber, citing concern about excessive spending, opposes the measure.