06/29/2023 – 10:07 am

The Minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Raul Araújo, contradicted the expectations of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by not requesting a view and starting the reading of his vote in the action that could leave him ineligible for 8 years.

On the other hand, the minister nodded to Bolsonaro and defended his defense’s argument of not including the so-called “draft of the coup” in the case file. The document was found in January at the home of Bolsonaro’s former Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres. The draft provided for intervention at the TSE headquarters to change the outcome of the elections.

For the minister, the draft has nothing to do with the July 2022 meeting with ambassadors, the subject of the initial accusation, and therefore cannot be used.

He recalled that the decision of the rapporteur, Benedito Gonçalves, who attached the draft to the investigation, was unanimously endorsed by the plenary of the Court on February 14. But he stressed that the Court confirmed only the possibility of including the document as evidence and that the analysis of the pertinence or not of the events must be analyzed in the judgment.

Araújo’s vote is expected due to the possibility, expected by Bolsonaro and his surroundings, that he will take a stand in favor of the former president. The minister cast votes and made decisions aligned with the conservative camp in the 2022 elections. He became known for meeting a request from the PL and banning political speeches at Lollapalooza. After criticism, the decision was revoked.

Minister Raul Araújo started this Thursday morning, 29, to vote in the judgment that defines whether former president Jair Bolsonaro will be ineligible for eight years. The judgment already has one vote in favor of ineligibility – from the rapporteur, Benedito Gonçalves. The Court has seven ministers.

Bolsonaro is accused of abuse of political power and misuse of the media at the meeting with ambassadors held at the Palácio do Alvorada in July 2022. elections and the partiality of judges.























