Freedom is the most contagious of desires and, when a people rises, it always kindles the fire of revolt elsewhere. Thus the Commune was contemporary with an insurrection which could have put a stop to the French colonial enterprise in Algeria. In March 1871, thanks to the instability created by the defeat of Sedan and the insurrectionary climate which was reaching Paris, on the other side of the Mediterranean, in Kabylia, the confederations of tribes organized themselves to start a real war against the occupant. The insurrection, the most important by its scale and its tragic outcome since the beginning of the conquest in 1830, was led by an enigmatic and feared leader, Sheikh El Mokrani, whose real name is Mohand Aït Mokrane.

Son of a customary chief of Medjana, on the high plains, El Mokrani, born in 1815, had not always embodied the rebellion against the French invaders. His people even refused, in 1830, to line up under the banner of Emir Abd El Kader. Colonial historiography paints the portrait of El Mokrani “Great sword lord” to the “Chivalrous bravery», Arranging “As sovereign master of all the countries neighboring his command”, for which France sought first, if not support, at least neutrality. The barbarism of the conquerors, the arbitrariness and the injustice of the colonial order undertook to break this tacit pact of non-aggression. Subjugated in 1857 after having resisted 14 successive campaigns, at the cost of a devastation of rare brutality, Kabylia had in fact never resigned itself to colonial domination.

From misery is born rebellion

Many revolts had already broken out in reaction to humiliation, the confiscation of land, the displacement of populations, the dismantling of social organization. Above all, the misery to which the population was reduced, the famines, in particular the great famine of 1857, stirred up the rebellion. “It was all over with these revolts. Until the time when the war against Prussia would once again awaken the ideas of independence of the natives ”, relates Just-Jean Étienne Roy in 1880, in his History of Algeria. “Also, to make ourselves respected, we no longer had an army in Africa. The opportunity was therefore too favorable for these populations, who have always supported our domination with impatience and never submitted except to regain their strength while waiting to rise again, not to seek to take advantage of it ” , report Illustrationin his account of the insurrection.

The effervescence had seized the village communities the previous year: despite the formal prohibition of the colonial authorities, tijmaain , village assemblies, had been elected. From June 12, 1869, Marshal Mac Mahon alerted Paris: “The Kabyles will remain quiet as long as they do not see the possibility of driving us out of their country!” “It was El Mokrani, at the head of an army of 10,000 men, who gave the signal for the insurrection on March 15, 1871. But this took a spectacular scale from April 8, with the call for the uprising of old Sheikh Aheddad, spiritual leader of the Rahmaniya brotherhood, to which 250 tribes capable of aligning tens of thousands of fighters responded.

The insurrection spread like wildfire to the east and south of the country, gained the coast, seized the Constantinois. In the west, the insurgents reached the gates of Algiers. But the crushing of the Commune was to lose the Algerian insurgents. The people of Paris massacred, the military authority had a free hand to reconstitute a powerful army in Africa: Admiral Gueydon mobilized 100,000 soldiers and a military apparatus superior to that which had made it possible to enslave Kabylia in 1857.

Killed, deported, forcibly recruited …

On May 5, El Mokrani was shot dead. With him disappeared the soul of the insurrection. This continued, however, for nine months, and with it a ruthless repression: several tens of thousands of insurgents were killed, the entire population was targeted. Entire villages were destroyed, families decimated or thrown on the paths of wandering. The rebellion crushed, 450,000 hectares of land were confiscated and distributed to new settlers who were brought in from Alsace-Lorraine. More than 200 insurgent leaders were brought before the Assize Court of Constantine in 1873 and sentenced to deportation to the prisons of Cayenne or New Caledonia, where they found the Communards. “We saw the Arabs, deported for having also risen against oppression, arrive in their large white burnous. These Orientals (…) were simple and good and of great justice. So they did not understand anything about the way we had acted with them ”, wrote Louise Michel in her memoirs (1).

Men who took part in the insurrection were forcibly recruited for the Madagascar campaign. In the name of the “Collective responsibility of insurgent tribes”, Kabylia was fined 36 million gold francs. Murdered, the village communities then experienced a real tragedy, the memory of which was transmitted from generation to generation through literature and oral poetry.