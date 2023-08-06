DPA: Saudi authorities have presented an alternative peace plan for Ukraine

The authorities of Saudi Arabia at the talks in Jeddah presented an alternative plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. This is reported RIA News with reference to the German agency DPA.

“Another possible peace plan has been presented at talks in Saudi Arabia,” the agency said, citing diplomatic circles in Jeddah.

It is noted that Russia was also informed about the submitted peace plan. Its part is the integrity of Ukraine, a ceasefire on all fronts, the beginning of peace negotiations under the auspices of the UN, as well as the exchange of prisoners.

On August 5 and 6, talks are held in Jeddah between national security advisers and political advisers from more than 30 states regarding the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. Russia is not participating in these negotiations.

According to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, there are currently no prospects for concluding a peace agreement with Kiev.