“Last Sunday the people gave a verdict. Throughout the week I listened to many and many, because I want to understand why people voted as they did,” said Alberto Fernández when he took the floor in the act in which the new Cabinet officials after the defeat in the PASO and the split with Cristina Kirchner that kept politics in suspense this week.

“I want to take a minute to make some reflections,” he said, before swearing in Juan Manzur as Chief of Staff. There were several more.

Fernández went further in his speech: “When people don’t vote for us, we get angry with us. Actually, we debate in front of the people.”

“We are going to recover the dialogue that the pandemic made us lose,” the President insisted. “Everyone and everyone is needed and no one has to be left out of these times of reconstruction,” he added. “

News in development.

DS