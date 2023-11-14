On the evening of November 14, law enforcement agencies detained the former chairman of the government of the Samara region, Viktor Kudryashov, and the acting minister of construction of the region, Mikhail Aseev, Izvestia sources reported. The day before, searches took place in the government building, including in Kudryashov’s office. They are connected with the construction project of one of the metro stations in Samara, the publication’s interlocutors told. Despite the fact that local authorities abandoned the project, almost 200 million rubles were transferred to the contractor. An attempt to return the money through the court was unsuccessful. According to sources, it was Viktor Kudryashov who certified the documents for this transaction. On November 14, even before the searches were reported, his resignation was announced for health reasons.

What the investigation was looking for

Law enforcement agencies will seek the arrest of the former first vice-governor – Chairman of the Government of the Samara Region, Viktor Kudryashov, and the region’s Minister of Construction, Mikhail Aseev, Izvestia sources told Izvestia. Hearings on choosing a preventive measure are scheduled to take place on November 15.

The officials were detained after searches that took place in the regional government building on November 14. The reason for them was the failed construction project of the Samarskaya metro station, Izvestia’s interlocutors reported. It was supposed to appear in the center of the regional capital, but in 2021 the authorities abandoned these plans. At the same time, almost 200 million rubles for its construction have already been transferred to the contractor – the Volgatransstroy-proekt company. They did not return to the budget.

According to the source, the deal was approved by the former acting first vice-governor and chairman of the regional government, Viktor Kudryashov. On November 14 – but before the searches and arrest became known – the regional government press service announced that he had left his post for health reasons.

“Kudryashov approved this payment, probably without proper approval,” says the source.

The Samarskaya station has been designed since the 1980s. It was planned to decorate it in white, red and gray colors using granite and reinforced concrete. Then the project was never implemented.

In 2018, the region’s Capital Construction Department concluded a government contract with the Volgatransstroy-proekt company for almost 200 million rubles for the construction of the station. The deadline for its execution was December 2021.

But in November 2021, the head of the regional Ministry of Construction, Nikolai Plaksin, told local media that they decided to abandon the construction of Samarskaya.

“The distance between it and the planned Teatralnaya is too small,” he explained to Novosti Samara.

However, Vladimir Kudryashov, in an interview with Samara Review in January 2022, stated that the construction of Teatralnaya does not mean a complete abandonment of Samarskaya.

“Nothing prevents us from returning to Samarskaya in the future if there are sources of funding,” he said.

Izvestia Help Viktor Kudryashov was born in 1971 in Salekhard, Tyumen region. Graduated from Samara State Economic University. A significant part of his career was spent in the government structures of the city of Samara and the region. From 1995 to 1997 he worked as head of the department of investment policy and investment projects of the economics department of the administration of the Samara region. Then he headed the economic department of the management company Volgopromkhim CJSC. From 2000 to 2006, he was the first deputy general director of Srednevolzhskaya Gas Company LLC. Then he worked for two years as deputy head of Samara – head of the economic development department. In 2008, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Forestry and Environmental Protection – head of the environmental management department. Two years later, he returned to work in the Samara administration as first deputy head of the city. Oversaw issues of improvement, social sphere and finance. Viktor Kudryashov began working for the regional government in 2016 as an adviser to the governor of the Samara region. The following year he was appointed acting first deputy chairman of the regional government. In 2018, he became the first deputy chairman of the government of the Samara region. He was approved for the post of first vice-governor – chairman of the government of the Samara region (with acting status) in 2019. In 2000, Kudryashov won the all-Russian competition “Golden Personnel Reserve of Russia of the 21st Century”. In 2009, he entered the Personnel Reserve of the President of the Russian Federation.

In December 2022, the Capital Construction Department filed a lawsuit against Volgatransstroy-Project to recover overpaid money in the amount of more than 193.6 million rubles. But at the very first meeting, on January 19, 2023, the arbitration court rejected the claim “for lack of grounds.” An attempt to challenge this decision ended unsuccessfully: on November 10, 2023, the Supreme Court approved the decision of the trial court.

Izvestia sent a request to the regional government and the Ministry of Construction with a request to comment on the situation.

What threatens future defendants in the case?

Criminal lawyer, member of the International Association of Russian-Speaking Lawyers Maxim Kalinov suggested that the case should be opened under the Criminal Code article on abuse of official powers. He recalled that she is charged with serious crimes, so it is probably worth waiting for the arrest and selection of a preventive measure for potential defendants.

“I don’t rule out that another criminal case will be opened in the near future, most likely under the article of fraud on a particularly large scale.” It carries up to ten years in prison, as does the article on abuse of official power. I believe that Viktor Kudryashov resigned from his post not because of poor health, but because he suspected that an investigation had begun,” suggested Maxim Klinov.

He expressed confidence that other defendants will most likely appear in the case, and the searches are just the beginning.

It is extremely unlikely that the case was initiated based on the fact, and not against a specific official, believes Ruslan Zafesov, managing partner of ZE Lawgic Legal Solutions: this article assumes a specific accused. However, he admitted that the charge could be reclassified to a less serious charge.

“In practice, such cases most often involve fraud, and over time the excess can transform into an article of negligence,” he said. — As for punishment, abuse of power may well result in up to 10 years in prison if grave consequences are proven, and this is an evaluative criterion.

According to him, if the charge is reclassified as negligence, then the maximum punishment is a possible arrest of up to six months.