2021 began with the workhorse of each election year. Regardless of the political color, in all western municipalities they gave impetus and greater visibility to asphalt works and street repairs, With its own budget or with funds from the national plan Argentina Hace.

For residents who still live on dirt roads or for those neighborhoods in the West where buses do not enter due to the poor condition of the road, this is the most tangible and visible change.

Also, once the money is awarded, asphalt is one of the fastest and least expensive works for Municipalities, compared to others that may have less visibility for citizens.

In general terms, a concrete block has an estimated cost of about 5 million pesos, in a structural package of 12 cm of lean concrete (H17) and 15 cm of rich concrete (H30), which is a total of 27cm.

The paving of streets in Moreno advances.

The Municipal budgets approved in the councils for this year already anticipated an increase in the Public Works area, as well as in Health, taking into account the possible arrival of a second wave of Coronavirus and the long-awaited exit towards a post-pandemic.

The year then begins with mayors walking the streets and making announcements of asphalt works. Even in some districts such as the macrista Tres de Febrero and the Peronists Morón, Moreno and Hurlingham, they were accompanied by the Minister of Public Works of the Nation, Gabriel Katopodis.

Although many of the municipalities still did not give specific details of all the works that will be carried out in the coming months, others such as La Matanza have already made big announcements.

The mayor of La Matanza, Fernando Espinoza, toured the asphalt works of an investment plan that, he announced, will reach 5,000 blocks.

In the District headed by Fernando Espinoza, 5,000 new asphalt blocks are promised. “We are very happy to be able to materialize these works that are part of the megaplan that we are carrying out throughout the district, the most important paving plan in the history of La Matanza,” said the community chief.

Much of the works announced so far in the West are within the framework of the federal plan of the Ministry of Public Works of the Nation “Argentina Hace II”, which aims to reach the 2,300 municipalities of the country with small and medium tasks, to generate local employment.

On a visit by Minister Katopodis to Hummock in recent days he highlighted: “This is the year of reconstruction and it is the year of public works, the one that drives the economy, but also the small public works, the pavement, the electricity, the water, the sewer, is the one that improves the quality of life of the neighbors and generates intensive labor ”.

In the Lucas Ghi district, six asphalt works are being worked on at different points, which seek to improve the integration of the neighborhoods with a investment of 260 million pesos, as part of the strategic plan of the Municipality that also includes the purchase of led lights, infrastructure improvements, works in the Municipal Cemetery, the enhancement of the former Quinta Paracone de Morón Norte and the creation of the Haedo Norte Linear Park, among others .

The Minister of Works, Gabriel Katopodis, visited the mayor of Moreno, Mariel Fernández, on a tour of the asphalt.

In February 3 One of the main works that is already underway, and for which the macrista mayor Diego Valenzuela received Katopodis this week, is the comprehensive renovation of Avenida Triunvirato, that unites that Party with San Martín.

The work contemplates the putting in value of more than 50 blocks, with resurfacing, new bus shelters, sidewalks with ramps, sink fixes and new LED lighting, among other improvements. The 2021 investment for potholes in the district will be 162 million pesos and for resurfacing, 58 million.

Juan Zabaleta received Katopodis in Hurlingham to inaugurate a street with the neighbors.

This will be added to renovations in squares, enhancement of shopping centers, a new tunnel in Av. América (Sáenz Peña), the renovation of the surroundings of the Ciudadela Station and bike paths on Av. Maipú (Ciudadela).

The national plan has already been implemented in Brown, where are they taking place pothole and paving work in more than 30 thousand square meters of downtown and Paso del Rey, and they assure that “they will benefit 300 thousand neighbors”. The investment of the Nation in the District of Mariel Fernández reaches the 335 million pesos.

Pothole work on Presidente Perón Avenue, in José C. Paz.

For its part, Hurlingham began the year with the inauguration of paving works in Villa Tesei, within the framework of the Plan for the Eradication of Dirt Streets of the municipality, which is financed with national funds, and which plans to pave 36 streets.

The inauguration of these first 450 meters in Desaguadero, in the Miter neighborhood, was attended by the Minister of Public Works of the Nation and the Minister of Infrastructure of the province of Buenos Aires, Agustín Simone, who said: “We are working very hard, with a lot of communication with the mayor; the Province has felt great support from the Nation ”.

In San Miguel, district governed by the Peronism of Juntos por el Cambio, Nation works will reach 53 blocks to be paved in different neighborhoods with the aim of improving accesses. It is currently working in 10 places simultaneously.

In Merlo, Ituzaingó and José C. Paz works on the national plan have not yet been announced, but work began with municipal funds in repairs in the main corridors, as is Boulevard de Otero de Pontevedra and the patching plan in Parque San Martín; Avenida Martín Fierro in Parque Leloir; Salvatori street and the repair of the pavement of Avenida Presidente Perón, among others, in José C. Paz.