The place has everything of a symbol. Five days after the assassination of which he was the victim, and after a meeting at the Élysée Palace between Emmanuel Macron and his relatives, a national tribute will be paid to the history and geography professor Samuel Paty, in the courtyard of the Sorbonne , this Wednesday. “It is the emblematic place par excellence, the center of knowledge. The Sorbonne is the embodiment of the importance of what is happening at this very moment ”, Minister of National Education Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Tuesday morning on BFMTV. To the traditional courtyard of the Invalides, where Simone Veil or the victims of the November 2015 attack were most recently honored, the atrium of the historic university was preferred, framed by statues of Louis Pasteur and Victor Hugo. . “Temple of knowledge, historic site of French university education, home of French genius, the Sorbonne over the centuries has always known how to be a platform for the expression of freedoms and ideas, a place which today has a strong symbolic dimension ”, commented the presidency.

Jean-Michel Blanquer has also announced that the history and geography professor will receive the Legion of Honor posthumously this Wednesday, and that he will be made Commander of the Academic Palms, alongside Lucie Aubrac or Marcel Pagnol.

Freedom of expression, one of the values ​​preached by the teacher

Tributes commensurate with the man and the values ​​he carried until the last moments of his life. Discreet, smiling, passionate, attentive, Samuel Paty especially carried in his heart the need to encourage the debate of ideas between his students and to develop their critical spirit. “He really wanted to teach us things. From time to time, we had debates, we spoke ”, remembers Martial, a former student of the murdered professor. And, among the values ​​preached by the teacher, always, freedom of expression. On the website of the Collège du Bois-d’Aulne in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, the photos of the drawing exhibition that the professor organized in 2019 with his students around the theme “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity” are still proudly enthroned. .

We see here and there, drawn on the posters of the college students, brandished pencils, in memory of the victims of the attack against the cartoonists of Charlie Hebdo. Cartoonists whose caricatures were presented each year in class by Samuel Paty, in his moral and civic education course. By taking care to protect the sensitivity of believing students who might have been disturbed by the representations of Muhammad.

A white march to honor the memory of the professor

“Organizing a tribute to the Sorbonne makes sense. This symbolizes the seniority of teaching, and this is what was attacked last Friday. We cling to the models of the IIIe Republic and the school of Jules Ferry, with its ideals of secularism and democratization of education, which still have resonance and importance for public opinion ”, analysis Laurent Frajerman, high school history teacher. But, if the mobilization of common symbols is essential in a period of strong collective emotion to unite the population, the specialist in teacher engagement recalls that this model of the school, placed on a pedestal, no longer really exists. “Under the IIIe Republic, the secularism carried by the institution was a fight against a majority religious organization within the population. This is no longer the case today ”, he explains. Without counting on the repeated attacks on public education carried by the Macron five-year term and the new terrorist threat.

To honor the memory of the history and geography professor and stand up against this danger of radical Islamism, a white march took place this Tuesday evening in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, where Samuel Paty was assassinated. Here too, the allegory will not fail to move: from the college where the victim taught, the procession set off… to the Place de la Liberté.