The Lubrizol storage site in Rouen where the fire broke out has been completely cleaned up. (SEBASTIEN BAER / FRANCEINFO / RADIO FRANCE)

Franceinfo is at the heart of the Lubrizol site, almost a year after the fire that devastated the Seveso classified plant in Rouen on September 26, 2019. Where the bonded warehouses once stood, an area of ​​nearly 10,000 square meters that housed 19,000 oil drums, only a single concrete slab remains. The place looks like a gigantic completely deserted supermarket parking lot.

For months, around thirty people in white overalls, gloves, safety shoes, glasses and helmets cleaned the site under the control of Cyrille Macé de Lépinay, the operations manager. “There was a building on the left, which was called the A4 building, and the big slab you see at the back was the A5 building., he describes. These were the two buildings that served as warehouses for barrels. We had the impression, when we saw the images, that everything was burning, but not at all, even if it was very spectacular. “

Cyrille Macé de Lépinay, engineer from Lubrizol responsible for cleaning the site. (SEBASTIEN BAER / FRANCE INFO / RADIO FRANCE)

Almost four thousand tonnes of waste have been removed since the disaster. Most of them are pieces of scrap metal and mixtures of mud and oil. The most risky and charred storage streams have been handled by robots. It was only last week that the area was completely emptied. “Some barrels were odorous, even very strongly odorous, Explain Cyrille Macé de Lépinay. NOTur big problem was not to generate odors in the neighborhood. So we took them one by one when there were thousands of them. We drained them completely, we cleaned them. And then we sent them to a destruction center. “

Our house burned down. For us, it was heartbreaking. Éric Bertier, European purchasing director of Lubrizol to franceinfo

On the site, an anti-intrusion device and barbed wire were added and the fire alarm system was reinforced with thermal cameras. Eric Bertier, European purchasing director of Lubrizol, was impatiently awaiting the end of the site clean-up: “We’re happy to see the area cleaned up. It’s a step. There are a lot more after, but at least it’s an important step.” The warehouses ravaged by the fire will not be rebuilt, freeing up an area of ​​11,000 square meters which will be partly vegetated. Several thousand square meters of solar panels will also be installed.

Near the factory, there too the memory of the disaster is still very vivid. The residents have not forgotten theThe sounds of explosions, the yellow-orange flames that tear through the night and push the inhabitants into the street, even before the siren sounds. “We said to ourselves: ‘We’re going to die here’, remembers Carole, 58, who lives less than 300 meters from the factory. ATn the slightest noise, even today, we jump because we say to ourselves: is it the factory that has a problem? Is it another factory? What are we still risking? We had times when we had to close the windows because the smell was there. Our only escape route was every weekend to go to the countryside, to the sea or to the forest. “

It is etched in our memories. I still see myself at the end of my street looking at the flames. Carole, a local resident to franceinfo

With the evacuation of the last barrel on the Lubrizol site at the beginning of September, the odors have disappeared. But there remains the anguish linked for many to the images of the gigantic plume of black smoke, 22 kilometers long. He left in his wake many questions and questions. The main : Will there be an upsurge in cancer or cardiovascular disease? Officially, the 265,000 tests, samples of water, soil, air and plants carried out since the fire have shown no impact on the health of residents. All the indicators are below the thresholds of alert. But these results are not enough to reassure the residents’ associations which, for some, denounce incomplete analyzes.

The fire pointed to loopholes in the storage of chemicals. The famous siren triggered several hours after the disaster is now considered completely outdated and obsolete. But in terms of prevention, nothing has really changed, regrets Gérald Le Corre, responsible for health and safety issues at the CGT: “One would have thought that after Lubrizol, manufacturers would sit down for a few minutes and think about whether the safety procedures were perfect. We saw just the opposite, with a government speech that downplayed the Lubrizol disaster. ” According to the trade unionist, the industrialists have “continued as before ” and despite state surveillance, he says he’s worried “of what can take place in other Seveso or nuclear sites. “

The site where the 9,000 square meter warehouse was located, which completely burned down. (SEBASTIEN BAER / FRANCE INFO / RADIO FRANCE)

The factory is still running and has resumed its activity in two stages, partially. In November 2019 then in July 2020, after authorization from Prefect Pierre-André Durand. “Lubrizol has outsourced its storage and a certain number of processes, which means that materially, it is no longer possible to have a fire of this magnitude on site, he assures. On the other hand, I prescribed safety rules, in particular oversized fire fighting equipment, even going, in certain cases, beyond the regulations. ” The site is operating at 80% today, before the relaunch of a new production unit in October.

A year after the disaster that shook the site, the origin of the fire has still not been determined.