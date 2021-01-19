Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, yesterday, chaired the Executive Council meeting held in the Office of His Highness the Ruler.

The Executive Council extended its congratulations and congratulations to the wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, for awarding her an honorary doctorate from the Board of Trustees of the University of Sharjah in recognition of her achievements in the humanitarian and social fields at the level Local, regional, and global and its pioneering initiatives in establishing many institutions and bodies that support women, children and the family, and its efforts in the humanitarian fields through the establishment of many institutions that support humanitarian work.

The Council approved the exemption of projects supported by the Sharjah Foundation to Support Entrepreneurial Projects “Rowad” from half of government agency fees for an additional two years, as part of the Council’s keenness to support and encourage small and medium enterprises and motivate citizens to enter the labor market.

The Council issued Resolution No. (2) of 2021 amending Executive Council Resolution No. (12) of 2019 regarding traffic tariffs for trucks in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council reviewed the report submitted by the Sharjah Private Education Authority on the private education system in the Emirate of Sharjah during the Covid-19 crisis, which includes the situation of schools in light of the crisis, the results of the evaluation of the remote work system, and the procedures that the authority has followed in order to maintain the health and safety of workers and students in schools Own.

The report indicated that the authority, since the beginning of the health crisis, has harnessed all its capabilities in order to preserve the safety and health of all workers and students in private schools.

The report stated that the authority followed up all developments and conditions, and made sure that private educational institutions adhere to the precautionary measures, by intensifying field visits to monitor violations, which had a great impact on limiting the spread of infection in educational institutions.

The Council approved the agreement to be concluded between the Sharjah Police General Command and Osoul for Smart Applications Company – Buraq, and reviewed the agenda of the ninth session of the second ordinary session of the tenth legislative session of the Consultative Council, which will be held Thursday January 21.

The Crown Prince of Sharjah listens to Sultan bin Ahmed for a full explanation of the specifications of the television transport vehicle

The launch of the external television transport vehicle

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, yesterday in the office of His Highness the Ruler, the external television transport vehicle of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, which is the first of its kind in the country And the Gulf region.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi listened to a full explanation of the specifications of the high-definition external television transport vehicle, as it was equipped with the latest modern technologies and operating systems on the (IP 4K) model and audio and video mixing systems used in television transmission, and it contains 8 cameras with the latest technology With the possibility of adding 4 more cameras.

The transport vehicle is 12 meters long and 2.5 meters wide, with the ability to expand on both sides to reach a width of 4 meters, and the vehicle includes two audio-suspension rooms and a montage unit, in addition to the use of advanced air conditioning systems according to the highest standards and specifications that are compatible with the weather conditions in the Gulf region.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, thanked His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for his great support to the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, and for all its activities in order to achieve its desired goals in providing a meaningful and distinguished media message.