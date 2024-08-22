When temperatures begin to drop and the crowds of holidaymakers thin out, it’s the perfect time to go to the seaside, especially if you don’t like the crowds and frenetic pace of the beaches between July and August. Below we will discover together some perfect destinations to go to the beach in autumn: visit the website Terredimare.itinstead, to have more details and a step-by-step guide on how to best organize your trip, whether it’s a long weekend or a relaxing week.

Lampedusa and Pantelleria: two destinations to fall in love with the sea in autumn

Closer to Africa than to Italy, and also for this reason characterised by a mild climate all year round and which allows you to swim and sunbathe all year round, the first two perfect destinations for going to the seaside in autumn that we recommend are Lampedusa And Pantelleria.

Lampedusa, which is part of the Pelagie Islands archipelago, is known above all for its Rabbit Beach: a large inlet with white sand and crystal clear water, reachable only by sea or through a nature trail that requires at least a quarter of an hour’s walk and for this reason still almost completely uncontaminated. On the island, however, there is no shortage of alternatives both for those who prefer more accessible beaches, suitable for children for example, and for those who are looking for something wilder and far from the usual tourist proposals: Madonna Cove And Cove Cross are perfect in the latter case. With a bit of luck on the beaches of Lampedusa you can witness the hatching of the eggs of Caretta Caretta turtle.

Pantelleria is a volcanic island and, as such, does not have many beaches that can be reached easily and without having to venture on paths and cliffs: the effort is rewarded, however, by breathtaking views and a tranquility and silence that are maximum especially if you decide to visit the island in low season. They are especially worth a stop The Turks’ DanceThe Ondine’s PondCala Tramontana and Cala Gadir but, perhaps, the true soul of Pantelleria is appreciated by boat.

Egadi and Aeolian Islands are perfect for an autumn weekend at the seaside

Other perfect destinations for going to the seaside in autumn in Italy are Egadi Islands and the Aeolian Islandsespecially because they can be easily visited in a weekend: an ideal solution if you have finished your holidays but don’t want to give up on your last swims before winter.

Favignana, Marettimo And Levanzo they can be reached in a short time from the port of Trapani and that of Marsala or can be visited via one of the many boat tours that depart from various locations on the western coast of Sicily and which also touch Maraone And Antthe other two islands of the Egadi archipelago. Semi-deserted coves, white sand and crystal clear water will brighten your stay on the islands where, however, there is no lack of cultural attractions such as the Florio establishment in Favignana.

The Aeolian Islands are definitely more exclusive, even in terms of costs. Panarea, Salt pan, Volcano, Stromboli, Alicudi, Filicudi However, they offer unique landscapes, such as the black beaches of volcanic origin, which repay the effort made to reach them. The numerous coves, many of which are accessible only by sea, guarantee peace and tranquility and a space to reconnect with nature, especially in autumn when most of the tourists who frequent the Aeolian Islands have left.