After the shooting in the Kazan gymnasium No. 175, the students of the educational institution will be temporarily accepted by the school No. 174. According to the TV channel REN TV On May 15, before the start of the educational process, security was increased there.

The school installed metal detector frames and cameras, with the help of which the perimeter is monitored. Security is monitored by a security guard and two Rosgvardia officers; there is an alarm button at the guard post.

Students of the gymnasium, where the tragedy occurred, will return to the desks of school No. 174 on Monday, May 17th.

On May 11, 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev opened fire in the building of gymnasium No. 175. As a result of the shooting, nine people died, seven of them were children. According to the latest data, 36 people were injured, including 30 minors. Of the victims, 20 children and four adults were hospitalized.

The attacker was detained by FSB officers. Galyaviev was arrested until July 11, 2021, he admitted his guilt. A criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder of two or more persons”).

On May 12, the Investigative Committee of Russia reported that in 2020 Galyaviev was diagnosed with a brain disease, but he was not registered with specialists. The Izvestia source clarified that the attacker was diagnosed with a brain meningioma and suspected encephalopathy.

After the tragedy, the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation sent recommendations to the regions to improve school safety. According to them, each educational institution should have an emergency plan, it should include a list of types of emergencies, the procedure for actions when they occur and other components to ensure the safety of students and staff.