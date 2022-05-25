For hours, relatives in Texas have been in limbo about the fate of the students at the Texas elementary school, where at least 19 children have been killed in a shooting. Some even asked for help on social media in a desperate attempt to find their children. Hospitals in the area take DNA material from relatives to ensure their connection to the killed children.

Adolfo Cruz, a 69-year-old air conditioning repairman, still stood outside Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde on Tuesday evening (local time) as the sun set, waiting for word about his 10-year-old great-granddaughter, Elijah Cruz Torres. Cruz drove to the crime scene after a terrifying phone call from his daughter, shortly after initial reports that an 18-year-old gunman had opened fire. While he waited outside the school on Tuesday evening, his family waited at the hospital and at the town hall for a possible report about her condition.

Cruz called the waiting the toughest moment of his life, writes AP news agency. “I hope she’s still alive. They are waiting for an update,” Cruz said. “It’s a shock to me. I feel for all the other families. This is a small community. Uvalde (about 16,000 inhabitants, ed.) has always been very friendly. The people are very friendly.”



Photos of smiling children were posted on social media, with their families begging for information. Because the school year is almost over, classes were phased out and each school day had a theme. Tuesday was Footloose and Fancy† The students had to wear a nice outfit and nice shoes.

By nightfall, the names of the dead began to trickle in. Teachers Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles were killed. Mireles was a loving mother and wife. “She was adventurous. I can say wonderful things about her. She will certainly be greatly missed,” said family member Amber Ybarra (44). In deep mourning, she left for the hospital to donate blood for the injured. Garcia’s cousin John tweeted that his aunt ‘died a hero’. “She gave her life to protect the children in her class. I beg you to pray for us.’



Lisa Garza (54) mourns the death of her nephew, Xavier Javier Lopez, who has been eagerly anticipating a summer of swimming adventures. “He was just a loving little boy of 10 years old, just enjoying life, unaware that this tragedy would happen today,” she said. ,,He was a bubbly boy, loved to dance with his brothers, his mother. This has hit us all hard.” Garza is angry about the lax gun laws. “We should have more restrictions. They only want to use guns to hurt people, especially innocent children who go to school.”

The Archbishop of San Antonio supports the grieving families. © AP



A man standing at the town hall, sobbing, walked away on the phone to say: ‘She’s gone’. At the back of the building, a woman stood alone, alternately crying and yelling into her phone, shaking her fist and stamping her feet.

A little further on, Manny tells Renfro that he has lost his grandson Uziyah Garcia (8). “The sweetest boy I’ve ever known,” Renfro told the AP reporter. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandchild.” Amerie Jo Garza (10) and Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez (10) also did not survive the shooting. See also A Spanish general will command the more than 10,000 'blue helmets' in Lebanon



Federico Torres, meanwhile, was still praying and waiting for news about his 10-year-old son Rogelio. He told the local station KHOU TV that he was at work when he heard about the shooting and rushed to the school. “They sent us to the hospital, to the city hall, to the hospital and here again, nothing, not even in San Antonio,” Torres said. “They don’t tell us anything, we hope all is well.”

The news comes a moment later. Torres’ son is also among the dead.

Manny Renfro releases a photo of his grandson Uziyah Garcia, who was killed in the shooting. © AP



At least 22 people were killed, including 19 children, in the primary school shooting: