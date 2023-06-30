President criticized fights between allies and demanded attention to prevent right-wing return to power

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) demanded this Thursday (29.jun.2023) unity between the left parties in Latin America and complained about disputes within allied movements. In a speech at the opening of the 26th meeting of the São Paulo Forum, the Chief Executive said he does not feel offended when he is called a communist by opponents.

“Many times we, in the Latin American left, destroy ourselves because we use our opponents, the media to speak ill of us, to try to destroy us, to show our defects, because virtues are never shown”.

During his speech, Lula said that the allied movements cannot criticize each other because that strategy only “interests the extreme right”.

“We don’t have time to fight over minor things. Anyone who criticized comrade Tabaré or Pepe Mujica knows how much they are needed in power for us to be able to criticize. It is much better to have a partner of ours making some mistakes for us to be able to criticize than to have someone from the right who does not even allow us to have room to criticize”said in reference to the former presidents of Uruguay, Tabaré Vasquez and Pepe Mujica.

Lula said that the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL), classified by him as an extreme right, was a lesson for the left. “In Brazil, we learn. It was a lesson for all of us. Either we create sense, organize ourselves, work to solve problems in Brazilian society, or the extreme right is there, telling lies, using fake news, violating any parameter of dignity to return to power “he said.

Lula also stated that the left all over the world has lost its discourse, for example in matters such as customs and immigration. “We need to try to discuss our mistakes in order to correct them”he stated.

The president said he still does not feel offended when he is called a communist by opponents, but he would be if he were called a Nazi or a neo-fascist.

“You know how much we have been accused, how many pejorative attacks are made on the left in Latin America. The extreme right treats us as if we were terrorists. They accuse us of being communists as if we were offended by that. We would be if they called us Nazis, neo-fascists. Being called communists, socialists does not offend us”he said.

Before the event, Lula received the executive secretary of the São Paulo Forum, Monica Valente, in his office at the Planalto Palace. She is also the wife of Delúbio Soares, former PT treasurer. He was arrested in 2018, accused of corruption. In 2019, he progressed to the semi-open regime, with an electronic ankle bracelet. In 2021, Justice recognized the prescription and extinguished the action of Operation Lava Jato against Delúbio.

Monica was also with Lula on two other occasions this year. In February, she was also received for a meeting in Planalto to discuss leftist governments in Latin America.

In January, she was also with the president in Argentina when Lula participated in the CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) summit.

forum of São Paulo

The group formed by leftist parties and social movements in Latin America will meet from this Thursday (29.jun.2023) until Sunday (2.jul.2023) after 3 years without meetings, due to the covid-19 pandemic. 19.

The 26th meeting of the movement made up of leftist parties and social movements is held in Brasília to enable Lula’s participation. Its theme is: “Regional Integration to Advance Latin American and Caribbean Sovereignty”.

The group of parties will discuss integration between Latin American countries, the situation of Brazilian politics, social networks and fake news, anti-imperialism, among others. read the full of the event schedule (188 KB).

In this edition of the meeting, homage will be paid to Marco Aurélio Garcia, one of the founders of the Forum and the PT. Garcia held the position of special advisor to the Presidency of the Republic for International Affairs in the Lula and Dilma Rousseff governments. He died in 2017, aged 76, from a heart attack.

During the opening of the event, the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, said that Lula and Pope Francis will also be honored this year.

Since the announcement of Lula’s presence at the event, leaders of the right and Bolsonaristas have intensified their criticism of the Foro de São Paulo. The forum meeting in Brasilia also raised questions about the rapprochement with countries like Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega.

On Tuesday (June 27, 2023), Federal Deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) entered, together with Deputy Coronel Meira (PL-PE), with an accusation at the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) and MPE (Ministry Electoral Public) against the 27th meeting of the São Paulo Forum. The congresswoman said that among the leaders there are people who defend the “communist dictatorship” and unification of Latin America.

“It is unacceptable for our country to accept representatives who violate human rights and are investigated at the UN. […] We have taken measures to try to stop this aberration in our country”, tweeted at the time.

The Foro de São Paulo was founded in 1990 by Lula and the former president of Cuba Fidel Castro in the context of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the global geopolitical reorganization with the beginning of the weakening of communism in Europe.

The group’s objective was to chart paths for the left in Latin America and the Caribbean. It still maintains the discourse against neoliberalism and the effects of capitalism.

The 1st meeting that gave rise to the forum was held in the city of São Paulo and brought together 48 parties and organizations from the region. At the time, the Declaration of São Paulo was released.

Currently, the forum is made up of 124 parties and social movements from the following countries:

Argentina;

Aruba;

Barbados;

Belize;

Bolivia;

Brazil;

Chile;

Colombia;

Costa Rica;

Cuba;

Curacao;

Ecuador;

El Salvador;

Guatemala;

Haiti;

Honduras;

Martinique;

Mexico;

Nicaragua;

Panama;

Paraguay;

Peru;

Puerto Rico;

Dominican Republic;

Saint Lucia;

Trinidad and Tobago;

Uruguay; It is

Venezuela.

In Brazil, they are part of the PT, PDT, PC do B, PCB and Citizenship forums.