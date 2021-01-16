A few weeks ago, they were pacing the shelves of the Sainte-Barbe university library, in the 5 e arrondissement of Paris, to round off their end of the month. This Saturday, for the fifth consecutive week, it is on their picket line, on the Place du Panthéon, that they will spend the morning. Since December 5, the 22 student employees of the library, employed by the Sorbonne-Nouvelle Paris-3 University, have stopped working.

At the origin of the conflict, the decision of their management not to pay these contractual students the salary for the three days during which the library closed its doors in November, at the start of the second confinement. “Because our contract stipulates that we are paid on time, management told us that they considered it illegal to pay us when the BU was closed”, deplores Déborah Hofmann, a master’s student in philosophy. On these three days of unexpected closure of the Sainte-Barbe BU, some of her colleagues accused a total of fifteen unpaid hours, she reveals. If the management did offer these students employees to make up for the hours not worked later, the strikers, who all follow a university course in parallel, declined. “The management played with the vagueness of our contract, which does not mention anything in the event of an exceptional closure of the establishment. Nothing tells us that we will be paid if we were to be confined again ”, continues the employee.

For young strikers, this wage retention goes all the more bad as many of them have already paid a heavy price for the health crisis, between degraded study conditions and plummeting income. “The fact that we have to work during our studies is proof of our precariousness, this situation has put us in an immense embarrassment”, adds Déborah Hofmann, who has also lost her second job in the restaurant business and 500 euros in monthly salary due to health restrictions.

“The stable salary would no longer be guaranteed”

But that’s not all: in addition to refusing to pay part of their hours, the management of the University of Paris-3 would prepare, for the start of the 2021 academic year, a whole new version of the employment contract for salaried students. “The HRD of the library brought us out point blank, with a lot of contempt, that from the start of the school year, we could work 5 hours as we could work 300 in the year. We would no longer have any guarantee of a stable salary ”, castigates the student. Soaring too, some of the guarantees that these employees have enjoyed until now thanks to their status as civil service contractors, such as the reimbursement of part of transport. “What we are offered is to become temporary contractors without saying a word”, she annoys.

If the management, after an inconclusive first meeting at the end of November 2020, did not wish to discuss more with the strikers, they can in any case count on the support of students and unions, and even of their colleagues. permanent librarians, a handful of whom went off work on weekends to shut down the establishment. The 22 salaried students have also already collected more than 2,000 euros for their virtual strike fund, enough to continue to put pressure on the management of Paris-3. Contacted by Humanity, the latter did not respond to our requests.