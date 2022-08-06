The governor of the Kursk region Starovoit announced the suppression of sabotage at the local airfield

At the Kursk airfield, which is now closed to receive civil aircraft and where the Russian military is based, an attempt at sabotage was stopped. About this in Telegram said the head of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit.

According to the governor, there were no casualties and no damage, specialists are now working on the spot. Starovoit asked local residents in the current situation to refuse to use any unmanned aerial vehicles, including quadrocopters.

On July 30, Starovoit reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) had shelled the village of Tetkino in the Kursk region. “The enemy’s firing point was suppressed by return fire from our servicemen,” he added. There were no casualties as a result of the shelling.