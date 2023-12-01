The Day of the Chuvash Republic was held at the exhibition-forum “Russia” at VDNKh. The head of the region, Oleg Nikolaev, said that schools and modern hospitals are being built in the republic, and a large sports complex will soon open in Cheboksary.

According to Nikolaev, the growth of investments in the region exceeded 20%, the republic cooperates with 80 foreign partners. “Two special investment contracts 2.0 out of 26 concluded in Russia over two years are being implemented in the Chuvash Republic,” he added.

The head of the republic also noted that private technology parks are being created in the region: two projects have already been completed, another one is under implementation. Construction of two industrial parks is also underway. In addition, a special economic zone was created in Chuvashia last year.

Nikolaev also reported that more than 90% of hops in Russia are produced in the republic.

On Friday, December 1, a presentation of the tourism development strategy in Chuvashia until 2035 also took place at VDNKh. State Duma Deputy Alla Salaeva, in particular, noted the importance of creating modern infrastructure in the region that meets the requirements of Russian travelers. “Of course, taking into account the interests of children, the older generation, and the recreation of families with children,” she added.