“Long story…” Hesam loosely on the sidelines. In hesitant English, he tells his long story of nine years of wandering. 2012, Afghanistan, Maidan Wardak province, he is 13 years old, US military operations pound the region. Amnesty International’s report says what it struggles to say: “Between 2009 and 2013, at least 140 civilians were killed, including pregnant women, and at least 50 children. Further on, we read: “Special Forces raid, enforced disappearances, acts of torture, executions in the districts of Nerkh and Maidan Shar (Wardak province), war crimes …”

His father, his mother, his sisters are murdered. Hesam, alone, fled via Turkey, then Greece where Unicef ​​took charge of him. From camp to refugee camp, he plays leapfrog on the borders: Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary, Austria, Germany, Sweden. “A cold country where people are cold, not like here. He began training to become a nurse, but in 2019, for lack of a residence permit, he could be deported to Afghanistan. “No way! “He crossed Denmark, then Germany with the aim of regaining France,” the country of freedom and human rights “. In Paris, where he will not see the Eiffel Tower, the prefecture sends him to Marseille, which transfers him to the Hautes-Alpes, to the reception center for asylum seekers (Cada) in Briançon, opened in 2016, just below the infamous Col de l’Échelle, a steep corridor of exiles in search of hexagonal El Dorado. Heard by Ofpra (French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons), he waits for the hypothetical “papers” to settle in the land of the Enlightenment, whose switches seem to be stuck. To keep busy, as if to “integrate”, he plays rugby, snow or not, at the foot of the deserted ski resort of Serre-Chevalier, asleep by the Covid.

A welcome reinforcement for the RCB

At his side, his Afghan compatriot, Hamidullah (28), adjusts his outfit to his round stature of rugby pillar. He left the Persian Kondoz in 2015, just after the bombing of the Doctors Without Borders health center by the US military. But above all, just after the assassination of his father, a peasant like himself, by the Taliban, who made the ancient city one of the strongholds of their regime. Hamidullah crossed Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Greece, Hungary, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, before arriving in France and also joining Cada de Briançon. Five years of sloshing, five years away from his country, from his family that he will probably never see again. “If I go back there, I’m dead. With Hesam, he learns to play rugby. Tired and resigned. A veil of distress in his slightly slanted eyes. And then, under the posts, there are Musa (27 years old) and his wife Fatou (26 years old). A Gambian couple by whom the “scandal” happened. They whose drama turns the bowels and castigates our consciences as rich Westerners. They, so young, that nothing has spared.

Online on the pitch, the ball passing from hand to hand, they hide their bruises behind the obvious joy of having fun as a team. “I am happy when I play rugby. Great is the wound, however, forever gaping. Welder since the age of 13, in 2017, Musa is accused of having instigated an explosion in his factory. “An accident,” he repeats. Imprisoned in The Gambia for ten days, he is tortured to confess a crime he says he did not commit. “The police were burning plastic bottles on my legs. His shins bear the scars. Sent to the hospital, he was summarily treated. Released but threatened, with Fatou, he left Gambia for Senegal. He looks for work, in vain, tries his luck in Mali, Burkina Faso, then in Niger. With his wife and their one-year-old daughter, born during their exile, they land like so many others in Libya. We suggest that they join Europe. They pile up on a makeshift boat, capsize, their lives with it. The emergency services will not save their little daughter from drowning, lying in this water tomb that has become the Mediterranean. Refugees on the Italian island of Lampedusa, they returned to the mainland, crossed the border in Ventimiglia, were stranded in Nice and then in Marseille in February 2019. Supported by Secours Catholique, they applied for asylum, were sent to Gap in a refugee center. Musa and Fatou’s visible wounds are repaired; to the unspeakable horror, the doctors are powerless.

In Briançon, like all asylum seekers, the four exiles go round in circles, rehash, wait. Accompanied by the citizen movement Tous migrants, the association MAPEmonde (Mission welcoming foreigners), the volunteers of the Solidarity Refuge, they drown in endless administrative procedures, tirelessly tell their story, demonstrate their good faith, their will to live, finally. At the MJC, where they all follow French lessons provided by the MAPEmonde, they are informed of the appeal of the new president of the Rugby Club of the country of Briançonnais. “When, in mid-2020, I took over the management of the club, I saw an erosion of the licensees, it was difficult to align 23 players on each trip. It’s not easy in the mountains to find a place next to ski, hockey, climbing and mountain biking clubs. So, we decided to mount a social action, endow the club with an educational and citizen project as part of the federation’s program: the Rugby Social Club», Explains the president, François Veauleger, ex-player now a tourism consultant converted to territorial marketing. His goal ? Broaden the pool of recruitments and redefine the bases of a club that was struggling, by arming it with a social dimension. “A sports club must reflect its territory. However, the Briançonnais has also been made up of migrants for several years. They are there, they are part of our daily life. We are not a pro-migrant association, just a club whose mission is to occupy the inhabitants of a city and its surroundings with sport. “

“Forcing” the dams

In the ranks of the RCB, integrating the migratory phenomenon into the team leaves managers and players speechless. Faced with the tightness of his proposal, François Veauleger does not disarm. “I was confident. He knocks on the door of the new LR mayor of Briançon, Arnaud Murgia, former player. “As long as everything is in order, no problem,” replied the city councilor, yet little known for his support for migrants. Barely elected, the latter does not resume membership in the National Association of Welcoming Towns and Territories (Anvita), to which the previous term had subscribed. “Our elected officials have resumed their membership individually and will challenge the mayor at a forthcoming municipal council regarding his choice to withdraw Briançon from this network. Our city is historically a land of solidarity, ”recalls Aurélie Poyau, leader of the citizen opposition group Briançon. But above all, upon his inauguration as mayor, Arnaud Murgia announced his wish to close the Solidarity Refuge, installed in a building in the community of communes of Briançonnais – which has recorded 10,000 visits since 2017 – before the end of October 2020. Face to face to massive citizen mobilization, the mayor postpones the eviction for six months. In the process, he gives his blessing to the initiative of François Veauleger, a kind of rugby hug, and even lifts the decrees prohibiting access to the stadium in winter.

A political standoff

Musa is the first to respond to the RCB’s call. “I played basketball but I have always been attracted to rugby. In Gambia, I followed the matches of the South African team. The president was right: in a few training sessions, Musa is accepted, taken in hand by players as much affected by his history as by his physique cut out for the oval. François Veauleger gets him a license and Musa brings Hesam, Hamidullah and his partner Fatou back to the 22-meter line. “They were greeted with kindness,” enthuses the president, noting that their arrival has given a dimension of solidarity to the training sessions which are held partly in English. While the team is now also snorting in the snow, patatras! Musa, whose asylum application is unsuccessful, sees his residence permit expire in April. The threat of the expulsion of the second line hangs over the field. The only solution: find him a job, a guarantee of his integration and autonomy. In line with its values, the Rugby Social Club committee meets “to help a player in difficulty”, alerts its network and launches an appeal through the local press. “When one of our members is having difficulty – with housing, employment, resources, etc. -, we are mobilizing to try to find a solution. It’s the spirit of rugby, we don’t leave our players on the edge of the stadium. Musa like the others. Only, Musa is not a player like the others. The reaction of the National Rally is not long in coming. By press release, the far-right party accuses the mayor of granting a subsidy to a club which “provides public support to people in an irregular situation”, accuses the sports association of “violating its purpose and breaking the law of 1901 ”, and questions the Ministry of Sports on the regularity of issuing a license. Via Twitter, Arnaud Murgia responds with a snub: “I will perhaps give an additional subsidy to the RCB to support such stupid, malicious and totally inappropriate attacks. “François Veauleger chooses Facebook to remind that” Musa is an asylum seeker declared to the regional prefecture “and not in an irregular situation. “If he had not been in order, he would not have obtained a license! He adds. Support for the RCB is raining: the federation, the regional league, the clubs, including that of Digne-les-Bains, which has nine migrants in its ranks, and the local left. “We are totally in solidarity with the club’s approach. After what these exiles have endured, we can offer them a break, a breath. Briançon is a beautiful place full of meaning to rebuild with dignity, ”adds Aurélie Poyau.

Extremist stupidity relegated to its place, Briançonnaise solidarity continues its path, ignoring the nauseating allegations. A promise of employment came to tell Musa that, oval or not, humanity rhymes with Briançonnais.