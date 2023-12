United Nations Security Council session in New York: there is disagreement regarding the possibility of the United Nations taking over the inspection of humanitarian aid arriving in Gaza | Photo: EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

For the third day in a row, the United Nations Security Council postponed a vote on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The vote had already been postponed on Monday (18), which was repeated the following day and this Wednesday (20). Now, the resolution is expected to be voted on at noon (Brasília time) on Thursday (21).

Diplomats informed the New York Times that the postponement occurred at the request of the United States, which asked for more time for negotiations.

According to the American newspaper, a major point of contention has been the possibility of the United Nations replacing Israel in inspecting cargoes of food, water, fuel and other types of humanitarian aid destined for the Gaza Strip.

The initial text, proposed by the United Arab Emirates, spoke of calling for “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities”, but on Tuesday the section had been changed to “urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and measures urgent needs for a sustainable cessation of hostilities”.

The objective is to adjust the text to avoid a United States veto, as occurred on the 8th. Americans have the right to veto resolutions in the Security Council as they are permanent members of the collegiate.