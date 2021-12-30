US officials said the call, which came at the request of the Russian president, began at 20:35 GMT. The White House said the call lasted 50 minutes.

Moscow has alarmed the West after massing tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine in the past two months, after seizing Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and supporting separatists fighting the government in eastern Ukraine.

Russia denies planning to attack Ukraine, and says it has the right to move its forces on its territory as it pleases.

Officials said the two leaders will discuss a range of topics, including security talks scheduled for next month, the tense situation in Europe and ongoing talks with Iran over its nuclear programme.