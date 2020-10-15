A.Despite the general responsibility of the federal states, more and more federal institutions are involved in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. After the Bundeswehr has been deploying soldiers to provide administrative assistance for around six months, forces from the Federal Police are now also to be deployed against the virus. In the resolutions of the conference of the Federal Chancellor and the Prime Ministers of the federal states on Wednesday evening, it was stated that “the federal government will support the regulatory agencies with the federal police at the request of the federal states”. This means that the federal police officers should play a different role than the soldiers, who have so far mainly been helping out in the health authorities to trace the path of infection of infected people and who also support the corona test centers at airports and train stations.

Instead, the federal police officers should, if necessary, relieve the local regulatory authorities so that they in turn – as the federal and state governments have decided – can guarantee “a high level of control in order to comply with the Corona regulations”. This could include, for example, that federal police officers, whose original task is already to ensure security at train stations and airports, could in future patrol or patrol where forces of the public order office are now deployed, e.g. in urban parks or in city centers . The municipal law enforcement officers could then increase controls on restaurants or use their staff to check quarantine orders from the health authorities.

The legal framework for this support by federal police officers is in place, provided that the municipalities express requests and the federal states then send requests for administrative assistance to the federal police, which is present in all federal states with inspections and emergency services. The extent to which this administrative assistance could take on in the future in combating corona is again shown by a look at the Bundeswehr: It currently has around 1,500 soldiers deployed throughout Germany and, according to its own statements, could increase this number tenfold if necessary. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Bundeswehr has received around 1,000 requests for help; in seventy percent of the cases, according to the armed forces base, they have been granted.





In their most recent decision paper, the Chancellor and the Prime Ministers again emphasized the central role of tracing infections in order to keep the pandemic under control. Firstly, they state that it is thanks to “the great performance of the public health service in tracking contacts on site” that the number of infections in Germany has been kept so well under control. However, it has now been confirmed that if the number of new infections rises above the critical threshold of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week, the tracking of all infected people “can at best be guaranteed with considerable support from the federal and state governments”.