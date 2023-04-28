With the purpose of advance in the negotiations for the commercialization of corn and wheathe Governor Rubén Rocha Moya met in the company of the CEO of Segalmex, Leonel Cota Montaño, with the leaders of producer organizationsboth in the social and private sectors.

Application

During the meeting held at the Government Palace, yesterday Thursday afternoon, the state president proposed to the director of Mexican Food Safety (Segalmex) who can buy all the harvest that is ready in Mayto take pressure off the market, even if this means expanding the segment of small producers of up to 10 hectares, which was a requirement of the purchase commitment of one million tons, and including medium-sized producers of up to 50 hectares.

In response, Leonel Cota Montaño said that it can be done, but for that, it will be necessary to modify the operating rules previously established with the Ministry of Finance, although it did not see any obstacle to expanding the segment of producers to this benefit.

more negotiations

Governor Rocha and the director of Segalmex informed the leaders of the producers that On Monday of the following week they will meet with the large corn buyers in the country.as are the industrialists, to define a purchase price under the traditional model, and soon the leaders of the producers will be summoned again to publicize the agreement reached with the buyers.

Governor Rocha was also accompanied at this new meeting by the Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Inzunza Cázarez; the Secretary of Administration and Finance, Enrique Díaz Vega; and the Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock, José Jaime Montes Salas.

The data

Dialogue to move forward

The governor and the director of Segalmex take into account the leaders of the organizations to deal with the issue of the commercialization of grains.

The key: the industrialists

The meeting that Rocha and Cota Montaño will have with the industrialists on Monday will be key to knowing the direction that the corn and wheat problem is going to take.

Context

a solution light

The meeting of the governor Rubén Rocha Moya and the general director of Segalmex, Leonel Cota Montaño, with the leaders of the agricultural organizations in Sinaloa takes place In the midst of their concern about the lack of marketing guarantees and the price. However, with what Cota Montaño said to buy all the corn production that is ready in May, it calms the spirits of the Sinaloan producers. In addition, it is an incentive that on Monday they meet with the large corn buyers in the country. With this, the intention of the demonstrations in Sinaloa could be tempered because progress is being made in solving the problem in marketing.