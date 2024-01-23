Nomenclature will be accompanied by “Brazilian urban communities” to cover places that no longer use the term

O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) announced this Tuesday (23.jan.2024) the return of the nomenclature “Slum“ in the Census. Now, the term – previously used by the institute since 1950 – will also be accompanied by the nomenclature “Urban Communities”.

Before the new change, the terms “Subnormal Clusters”, “Exceptional Urban Agglomerations“ It is “Special Sectors of Urban Agglomerates“ to refer to the locations. The change in methodology was announced by IBGE in a report. Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 3MB).

The change was made at the request of residents of favelas and urban communities. sAccording to IBGE, the unanimous acceptance of the term favela is “linked to the historical demand for recognition and identity of popular movements”.

The nomenclature “Favela and Urban Communities” will also cover the different terms used in other places in Brazil, such as ccommunities, ravines, caves, lowlands, flooded areas, villages, ressacas, stilt houses, informal subdivisions and maloca villages.

Second report According to the UN-Habitat (United Nations Human Settlements Program) of 2022, around 1 billion people currently live in slums and informal settlements in the world. In Brazil, According to data from the institute's 2022 Census preview, there are 16.6 million people living in more than 10,000 favelas and urban communities spread across the country.