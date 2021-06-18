The Committee of the First FIV Zone, from today to Sunday on the occasion of “The Ocean Race Europe”, is present near the Ferris wheel in Piazzale Mandraccio to introduce and try sailing to people of all ages

Genoa – The great week of Genoese international sailing, with the final phase at ” The Ocean Race Europe“, Comes alive at Old Port. During these three days, from today to Sunday from 9:30 to 18:30, it is possible to get in touch with this discipline through the Vela Day, an event conceived and implemented by the Federvela to promote the culture of the sea and its values.

“We involved all our clubs and the response was wonderful because everyone made available means and qualified personnel, including volunteers and judges, for the best outcome of this event – he says Maurizio Buscemi, president of the First Zone Committee – We have set up a stand in Piazzale Mandraccio, near the Ferris wheel, where we provide all the information necessary for a general overview and, above all, we try the boats with a small exit in the water in front of the Bigo thanks to our passionate and trained instructors “.

Optimist, 555, offshore boats. There sailing for everyone is on the front line. “We look in all directions, from the smallest to the largest. We think of both children and adults, even for them it will be possible for us to carry out water baptism ”. Sailing is one of the safest sports. “It is Covid friendly and is characterized by contact with nature and responsibility towards a culture of ecology and biocompatibility. It is the IVF development program that accompanies us in an activity way “.

Sailing for all abilities. “We are attentive to the development of our activities for the disabled, since this year they are active 4 specialized centers throughout the Ligurian territory, thanks to the collaboration of LNI Chiavari and Lavagna, LNI Sestri Ponente, LNI Savona and Yacht Club Imperia. We have qualified personnel and a boat, the Hansa 303, designed specifically for Paralympic sailing “.

The area of ​​the I-FIV Zone, with the active support of the Circoli Genovesi, is located in piazzale Mandraccio, near the Ferris wheel, and is accessible to the public, for information or water tests without reservation (just show up), every day. , from Friday to Sunday from 9:30 to 18:30. The Project is also active Looking for Calypso, the social inclusion initiative of the Municipality of Genoa, e Sail Inclusive of sailing for the disabled promoted by the national presidency of the LNI.

