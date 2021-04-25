In the midst of the very high rates of coronavirus infections, news went almost unnoticed and took for surprise even to the Casa Rosada.

The Peronist Ricardo Quintela, governor of La Rioja who reached the top of the provincial power on the ticket of the Frente de Todos, gave unexpected way started the process to reform the constitution Riojan.

In his Twitter account, the president even reported the central points of the reform that he intends to carry out.

“It will include the axes of judicial reform, integration and periodicity of the judges mandate; periodicity of mandates in parliamentary areas; co-participation; regions of the provincial territory; gender perspective; extension of rights and guarantees; and natural resources, “he tweeted.

In the opposition of Together for Change, they immediately came out to claim that the proposal is untimely due to the pandemic.

“With what a constitutional reform costs, the governor could go out to buy vaccines against Covid-19, acquire more respirators and equip more intensive care beds“, questioned the radical Julio Martínez, current senator for that province and former Minister of Defense of the macrista administration.

“The Quintela government shows be totally disconnected of the reality and the concerns of the Riojans, “added Martínez.

And he closed: “Talking today about a constitutional reform, when the emergency and the health crisis are dramatic, is a disrespect to the vicinities who suffer ”.

But beyond the question of opportunity, the provincial opposition is on alert for the alleged “hidden intentions” that the Riojan government could have with the constitutional reform.

The first opposition ghost is with one of the axes that Quintela himself announced: “Regions of the provincial territory.”

The suspicion in Together for Change is that the ruling party would try to divide the Riojan capital into more than one municipality.

The reason? Today the city of La Rioja is commanded by the radical Inés Brizuela and Doria. In 2019, for the first time, the UCR managed to seize the capital from the PJ.

But close to Quintela they flatly reject that this is an objective of the reform. “It is not in the governor’s thinking to divide the provincial capital”, they assured.

Moreover, in the provincial government they assure that the initiative is still green and that it will only be sent to the provincial Legislature “after agreeing on the project” with the legislators, mayors and professional councils of the province.

To determine the issues to be addressed in the reform, the governor has already formed a technical team. One of those that integrates it is Miguel Zarate, General Counsel of the Interior (his position is equivalent in the Nation to that of the Treasury Attorney).

“We believe that it is opportune at this moment in history to debate a new constitution that looks to the future and to the next generations ”, he told Clarion Zarate.

Zarate also maintained that the text “is not even defined yet” and that it is far from being sent to the Legislature. “It will happen when the health emergency allows it. The opposition is doing politics with the pandemic“.

Axes for the new Magna Carta

According to the ruling party, among the ideas that are being considered for the new Magna Carta include:

# Fix the concept of universal basic income, so that “all Riojans have guaranteed access to bread, shelter and work.”

# Limit to one single re-election the mandates of provincial legislators and councilors.

# Establish a deadline mandate for the judges.

# Establish in the Constitution an index for the coparticipation of the province with the municipalities.

# The eventual expansion of the Superior Court of Justice, today with 5 members (only one was appointed during Quintela’s administration).

# To incorporate new rightssuch as Internet access.

In the provincial Legislature, Quintela has two-thirds majority secured to approve the reform, when it is sent. Then the election of conventional constituents should be called.

Although there is nothing defined, not even the date of the provincial election, in the ruling party they say that there will be only one vote, that is, the constituents must be elected the same day of the general election.

On Together for Change they warn that with the reform, Quintela seeks to make “small municipalities disappear.”

In the opposition they added: “With the verse that he wants gender parity, he is going to seek to expand the Superior Court and manage the Judiciary“.

Mendoza, governed by the UCR, also intends to reform its constitution this year and in the midst of a pandemic.