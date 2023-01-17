The conference was attended by African presidents and leaders, headed by Mauritanian President Muhammad Sheikh Al-Ghazwani, and Nigerian President Muhammad Buhari, in the presence of hundreds of scholars and thinkers, heads of universities, international organizations, heads of youth unions, and actors in the feminist field in the continent.

In a speech at the opening of the conference, the Mauritanian president called for closing ranks and confronting violence, in its various forms and its horrific effects, not only in security and economic terms, but also, and in the first place, intellectually and culturally.

Ghazwani said: “The defense of peace, security and stability can only be effective and effective by immunizing the minds of individuals and the conscience of societies against discourses that glorify violence in all its forms.” According to the Mauritanian News Agency.

He added: “This requires tireless work to consolidate the values ​​of tolerance, openness, justice, and brotherhood, which are the basis of our true Islamic religion and the essence of all monotheistic religions. development and prosperity.”

The Mauritanian president affirmed: “We, in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, realized early on the need to make the intellectual dimension a basic component of our integrated security approach.”

He concluded: “Our thinkers, scholars, and opinion leaders have done a good job in combating those with extremism and extremism, with argument and evidence, and in spreading the values ​​of tolerance and moderation, drawing inspiration from the long history of our country, in peaceful coexistence, rich cultural diversity, mastering the sciences of Islamic religion, and adhering to its values ​​with Work to publish it, in its original moderation and purity.