In the days leading up to the weekend of the Spanish Grand Prix, the new collaborations born this week aimed at consolidating the relationship between the same events included in the calendar and the Formula 1 constructors, both past and present, make some news. About 24 hours after the release from Honda which will become the official title sponsor of the Japanese GP, the latest news came directly fromAlpinewhich will create a climate of absolute ‘grandeur’ in view of the French GPscheduled to Le Castellet from 22 to 24 July.

On the occasion of the team’s home race, the partnership between the team and the circuit will materialize with the creation of one ‘Alpine Grandstand ‘ and one ‘Esteban Ocon stand’, which will allow the French public to support the compatriot team and the homonymous teammate of Fernando Alonso, also of French nationality. Thanks to this project, F1 fans will have an additional opportunity to purchase tickets for the race weekend, where they will also have access to exclusive merchandising items for both the team and the driver.

Speaking of the latter, Ocon will also meet fans on the grandstand named after him, with the number 31 of the Alpine commenting on this initiative: “It will be a great pride for me and my family – explained the 25-year-old from Evreux – having a grandstand named after you in your home race is an absolute privilege, which I never thought I would have when I started racing. Every time I pass by there I will think about what it means; for all the young riders who are in that grandstand and watching from home it is the demonstration of what you can do if you are committed and all opportunities that arise are exploited. I hope to make everyone present in my grandstand proud on Sunday afternoon and to bring home a good result for the team and for the fans. I can’t wait to see you all there ”.