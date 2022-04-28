Monterrey.- This Wednesday, April 27 Sarahí and Ivonne stated that unknown persons tried to take Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa from the party carried out in the early hours of Saturday, April 9, since the young woman was under the influence of alcohol.

In an exclusive interview with Televisa Monterreythe young women detailed how their coexistence was with the young woman who died on the night of Friday the 8th and early morning of Saturday the 9th of the aforementioned month, hours before the disappearance.

After enlisting at Debanhi’s house, the girls ended up in a country house in the Nueva Castilla neighborhoodin Escobedo, Nuevo León, there they drank alcoholic beverages and listened to music until, according to their words, the young woman “got out of control.”

“First it was…Some people we didn’t really know wanted to take it because they saw it taken And so, Ivonee talks to me and says ‘Sari, they want to take Debanhi’, I turn around scared and say ‘who wants to take her?’, then I say ‘how are they going to take her if we don’t know them? We don’t know who they are,'” said one of the women interviewed.

It was so They went to that group of people and told them: “She is coming with us and she is going to leave with us.”this would have discouraged those who wanted to take the young woman, because according to the statements, they left never to return.

“We didn’t see them again all night, they left, they left. When they take Debanhi down, because they had her loaded, she goes to the men’s bathroom, she went in there, she didn’t want to come out. She gets silly saying that the Let’s leave her alone, that she doesn’t care, that her parents were lawyers, that she paid us money if we left her, “explained those who say they were friends of the now deceased.

Escobar Bazaldúa’s next action would have been to leave the toilets and run to the pool to jump.However, she was stopped in time, even so her behavior was supposedly erratic to the point of biting some people who tried to reassure her.

Therefore, they made the decision to take her home.but he would not have wanted to leave in the same vehicle as them, as they spoke to Juan David Cuellar, Didi’s driver who later abandoned her on the Monterrey – Nuevo Laredo highway.

“We tried to talk to her, but we said: ‘perhaps it’s for the best, if she wanted to leave and got in, then let her go’, then she got into the transport car and they never heard from her again. One of the youth, identified as Sarahí, claimed to have marked Mr. Mario Escobar twice, without receiving a response.