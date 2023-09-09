President cited floods in RS and asked summit countries to help boost efforts to use renewable energy and green industry

In his 1st speech at the 18th G20 Heads of State Summit, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) focused on defending environmental preservation with the economic development of countries with tropical forests and demanded financial support from the richest nations. He also announced that during the Brazilian presidency of the bloc, a task force for global mobilization against climate change will be launched.

“Lack of commitment to the environment leads us to an unprecedented climate emergency,” he said at the beginning of his speech. When listing the consequences of the environmental crisis, Lula cited the floods that hit more than 80 cities in Rio Grande do Sul last week. read the full of Lula’s speech (PDF – 85 kB).

“Global warming changes rainfall patterns and raises sea levels. Droughts, floods, storms and fires are becoming more frequent and undermine food and energy security. Right now in Brazil, the State of Rio Grande do Sul was hit by a cyclone that left thousands homeless and dozens of fatal victims. If we do not act with a sense of urgency, these impacts will be irreversible”, he said. The president was criticized for not visiting the region before leaving for New Delhi, the capital of India, where the event is being held.

Lula once again demanded the promise made by rich countries at COP15, held in Copenhagen in 2009, that they would finance US$100 billion per year in climate actions for developing countries.

“That promise was never fulfilled. There will be no point in the rich world arriving at the COPs of the future boasting about its reductions in carbon emissions if responsibilities continue to be transferred to the Global South”, he said.

The Brazilian president also said that these nations do not lack resources and cited as an example the spending of more than US$2.24 trillion in 2022 on arms trade around the world. “This mountain of money could be channeled towards sustainable development and climate action”he stated.

Lula said that the impact of the environmental crisis in the world hits poor people, women, indigenous people, children, young people and migrants hardest and that the debt of the most developed countries on this issue was “accumulated over 2 centuries”.

The Brazilian head of state asked the other members of the G20 for help in his speech to promote the widespread use of renewable energy and biofuels and the development of green industry and low-carbon agriculture. All of this combined with the generation of jobs and income, including for local and traditional communities.

“We hope to have everyone’s engagement. So that the beauty of the Earth is not just a photograph seen from space”, he said. At the beginning of his speech, Lula mentioned the Indian space mission Chandrayaan-3, which landed on August 23 at the south pole of the Moon.

When making demands, Lula said that Brazil is doing its part. He cited the 48% reduction in deforestation in the Amazon in August compared to the same period last year, the holding of the Amazon Summit, held in Belém (PA), and the launch of a collaboration agenda between countries holding part of the forest.

He also said he wanted to hold COP30, in 2025, in Brazil, with “a balanced climate agenda between mitigation, adaptation, losses and damages and financing, ensuring the sustainability of the planet and the dignity of people”.

The environmental discourse with demands on developed countries is the main one among 3 topics that Lula intends to address during the G20:

social inclusion and combating hunger, poverty and inequality;

promoting sustainable development in its economic, social and environmental dimensions, with the transition to a cleaner energy matrix;

promotion of effective reform of global governance institutions, which reflects the geopolitics of the present, especially in the UN Security Council (United Nations).

The themes presented by the Brazilian president will guide the group’s discussions next year. This is because the G20 does not have a permanent secretariat, meaning it is up to each country that holds the presidency to define priorities. Brazil will assume the presidency of the bloc from December 1st and will hold the mandate for 1 year.

