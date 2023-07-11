Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, greeted the participants of the V All-Russian Forum of Young Political Scientists and Specialists in the Social and Humanitarian Profile “Digoria”. The opening of the forum took place on Monday, July 10, in Nizhny Novgorod.

“Let me <...> wish successful work to the fifth, anniversary Digoria Forum,” Kiriyenko addressed the participants of the event via video link.

He also conveyed to them the appeal of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During his speech, Kiriyenko noted that at the moment the world is in a global value crisis, when such concepts as family and marriage, good and evil are being questioned.

“In addition to changes in economic, geopolitical crises, we, of course, have a global value crisis. Today, seemingly basic valuable things, such as the family, the traditional values ​​of a huge number of people living in the world, are undergoing this erosion,” Kiriyenko said.

He added that, in his opinion, this value crisis is “much more fundamental than economic, geopolitical and even military crises.”

The previous forum “Digoria” was held from 10 to 13 August 2022 in the Moscow region. Then, also speaking at its opening, Kiriyenko said that current events in the world are Russia’s time, since any crisis is a unique time of opportunity.

Addressing the parting words to the Digoria participants, he noted that the 20th century gave Russia a huge number of such examples and experiences. Kiriyenko stressed that sometimes they were difficult, but they taught a lot, so the Russian Federation is able to change and quickly integrate into the ongoing changes and even manage these changes.