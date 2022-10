How did you feel about this matter?

President Xi Jinping at the opening of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China

In a speech at the opening of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP) this Sunday (16) in Beijing, dictator Xi Jinping reiterated that the Chinese regime will intensify efforts against Taiwan’s independence and defended the country’s Covid-zero policy. , which is expected to make the Chinese economy its second worst economic performance this year since 1976.

The dictator said that China “will strive for peaceful reunification” when speaking of Taiwan, an island that has been administered separately since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, but that Beijing considers a rebel province to be reincorporated.

“We will never promise to renounce the use of force and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures,” he threatened.

“The wheels of history are turning towards the reunification of China and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The complete reunification of our country must be carried out”, added the dictator.

Speaking of Hong Kong, whose autonomy Beijing has buried by cracking down on democracy protests and imposing changes to legislation to quell dissent, Xi claimed that China has brought about a “chaos to governance” transformation in the region.

The dictator defended the Covid-zero policy, which establishes strict lockdowns in neighborhoods and even entire cities in China when few cases of the disease are detected. Due to this policy and other factors, such as the drought that hit the country this year, China’s GDP is expected to grow by just 2.8% in 2022, according to the World Bank’s latest forecast.

“In responding to sudden outbreaks of Covid-19, we prioritize people and their lives above all else and tenaciously pursue a dynamic Covid-zero policy by launching an all-out people’s war against the virus,” he said, signaling that the policy must not change.

The 20th CPC Congress will be held throughout the week, and Xi is expected to be reappointed to the posts of secretary general of the party and chairman of the Central Military Commission, to begin an unprecedented third five-year term in the Chinese presidency in early 2023.