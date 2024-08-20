Exactly one month ago, Joe Biden was a pariah within his own party. After his disastrous performance in the debate with Donald Trump in late June, his refusal to give up his reelection campaign caused despair among Democrats at the possibility (at that point, almost certain) of defeat by the Republican.

On July 21, when the 81-year-old president finally announced his withdrawal from the race, he began to be treated by his party members as an “altruist” who gave up his ego to “save the country.”

At the opening of the Democratic National Convention, on Monday night (19) in Chicago – an event that will formalize the presidential candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris –, all the speeches were full of tributes to Biden, in a kind of “rehabilitation”, praise for his replacement as the Democratic candidate for the White House and criticism of Trump.

The Democratic president ended the night by reiterating his claim that his predecessor poses a threat to democracy.

“Four years ago, on the steps of the Capitol, on a cold January day, I raised my right hand and took an oath to you and to God to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and to faithfully execute the office of President of the United States,” Biden said.

“In front of me was a city surrounded by the National Guard. Behind me was the Capitol, which just two weeks earlier had been stormed by a violent mob. What I knew then in my heart and what I know now: There is no place in America for political violence. You can’t say you love your country only when you win,” he said.

“Democracy has prevailed, democracy has fulfilled its promise and now it must be preserved. We are at a turning point, where the decisions we make now will decide the future of our nation and the world for decades to come,” he said.

Shortly before, former Secretary of State and former First Lady Hillary Clinton had begun her speech by thanking Biden “for his service and leadership” and then cited pioneering women in American politics, who, according to her, paved the way for her candidacy eight years ago (she was defeated by Trump) and Kamala’s in 2024.

“Progress is possible, but it is not guaranteed. We have to fight for it and never give up,” he said.

“Kamala has the character, the experience and the vision to take us forward,” Clinton said. “Donald Trump slept on his own judgment.” [em Nova York, no caso Stormy Daniels] and when he woke up, he made his own kind of history — the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions!” he said.

Clinton has promised that the Democratic candidate will “restore abortion rights nationwide.” In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 federal ruling in Roe v. Wade, and now each state gets to decide how it wants to enforce its abortion laws. Three of the justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade were appointed during Trump’s term (2017-2021).

In addition to speeches by Clinton and Biden, Democratic Party lawmakers, governors and mayors, First Lady Jill Biden and celebrities such as basketball coach Steve Kerr (Olympic champion in Paris) gave speeches in Chicago, and Kamala herself made a brief appearance in the middle of the speeches to thank the current president.

“I want us to start [a convenção] celebrating our incredible president Joe Biden,” the candidate said. Between speeches, videos mentioned Trump’s legal problems and linked him to the invasion of the Capitol.

Kamala’s entry into the presidential race has given Democrats a new lease of life, as the candidate has been outperforming Biden in the polls and appearing ahead of Trump in several surveys both nationally and in important swing states that decide the election.

After opening on Monday, the Democratic National Convention will continue until Thursday (22). Former President Barack Obama (2009-2017) will give the keynote address on Tuesday night (20), while Kamala’s running mate, Tim Walz, will speak on Wednesday (21) and the presidential candidate will close the event on Thursday.