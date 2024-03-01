During a speech at the opening of the period of ordinary sessions of the Argentine Congress, President Javier Milei informed this Friday night (1st) that he will present a package of bills to the Legislature that he called “anti-caste” – in reference to the term that used to designate the country's politicians.

According to Milei, the package will eliminate special pensions for president and vice president and will seek changes in the unions, which since his inauguration in December have organized several strikes.

“We will force unions to elect their authorities through periodic, free elections supervised by the Electoral Court, which will limit terms of office to four years and establish the limit of a single re-election,” said Milei.

Another proposal will be for specific collective agreements signed by workers in a company to prevail over collective agreements in the corresponding sector. “Let's put an end to this madness of imposing working conditions on people defined, behind an office, by a man who hasn't worked for 30 years”, he said.

The “anti-caste” package also provides that those convicted of corruption in the second instance will not be able to run in national elections and that former civil servants with a final conviction in the second instance for corruption crimes will lose benefits they receive due to the positions they held.

Milei's proposals also include reducing the hiring of advisors for deputies and senators and eliminating public financing for political parties, which will have to support themselves with voluntary contributions or charging fees from their own affiliates.

Finally, the president confirmed that he will send a project to Congress to penalize by law the president, the Minister of Economy, those responsible for the Central Bank, deputies and senators who approve budgets that include financing the fiscal deficit with the issuance of currency.

However, the consideration of Milei's projects in the Argentine Congress has an uncertain fate. In February, Argentine deputies returned to square one the processing of the so-called Ómnibus Law, which proposes to deregulate the economy, days after it was approved without several items in the initial proposal.