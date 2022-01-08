Covid does not let Serie A breathe. The championship continues despite the matches postponed due to the numerous outbreaks in the teams. The twentieth day starts on Sunday with Venice-Inter. This weekend’s big match is the match between Rome and Juventus: kick-off at 18.30. The Giallorossi are returning from the heavy knockout against Milan at San Siro, while the Bianconeri drew 1-1 with Napoli at the Allianz Stadium.

Mourinho’s team is currently seventh with 32 points scored. The balance is ten successes, two draws and eight defeats. Not good in the latest matches against Sampdoria and Milan, the Giallorossi must find their way back to victory. In the Conference League, Roma closed Group C in first place and is waiting to meet their next opponent in the second round. Juventus has recovered important ground in the standings. Now the bianconeri occupy the fifth place with 35 points. Six consecutive useful results scored in the league. In the Champions League, Allegri’s men won Group H and in the round of 16 they will face Villarreal.

The statistics bode well for Juve. The bianconeri are unbeaten in seven of their last nine Serie A games against Roma. Two successes in the most recent ones. No team has defeated the Giallorossi as many times as Juventus (84 wins). At the Olimpico, the Capitoline club has not overtaken their opponents since 2019 (2-0 with goals from Florenzi and Dzeko), but in the last six home matches they have achieved three successes. Then two draws and one defeat. To underline the current low offensive power of the bianconeri. It was from 99-00 that the team hadn’t scored so few goals: 28 in twenty days. Roma-Juve is also Mourinho against Allegri. The Juventus coach has remained unbeaten three times in five matches with his Giallorossi colleague (two wins and one draw): no one in Serie A has scored more wins against Special One. On Sunday they will be against each other, for the three points and more.