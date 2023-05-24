This morning the students of the 8 finalist institutions of the national competition will be hosted on the stage of the Turin OGR ‘Mad for Science’, promoted by the DiaSorin Foundation. The challenge, which will end in the late morning with the announcement of the winning school, sees students from Abruzzo, Lombardy, Piedmont, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily contending for the title, who in about ten minutes, accompanied by the teachers, illustrate with lots of video to the jury and the audience their project.

The theme of the 2023 edition of the competition, which returned to the public for the first time after the pandemic, asked participants to choose ‘Green, blue and gray biotechnologies for human and environmental health’ (in the biotech color code, the green ones are linked to agriculture, the blue ones to the marine and aquatic environment and the gray ones to environmental rehabilitation and biodiversity), developing 5 educational experiences to demonstrate how biotechnologies can also be used in a school laboratory to guarantee health of people and the planet. The jury called to evaluate the projects is composed of Francesca Pasinelli, President of the DiaSorin Foundation, Andrea Ballabio, Scientific Director of the Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine (Tigem) of Pozzuoli, Alberto Bardelli, Scientific Director of the Foundation Institute of Molecular Oncology ( Ifom) of Milan, Irene Bozzoni, Full Professor of Molecular Biology at the La Sapienza University of Rome and Ruggero Pardi, Full Professor of General Pathology at the Vita Salute University of the San Raffaele Institute in Milan.

The first classified institute will win the implementation of the school laboratory for a value of 50,000 euros and the supply of the related consumables of 5,000 euros per year for the following 5 years, the second an amount of 30,000 euros for the laboratory and 3,000 euros for consumables, to be used in the following 5 years, and the third an amount of 20,000 euros for the laboratory and 2,000 euros for consumables for the following 5 years. Finally, also for the current edition, the DiaSorin Foundation has confirmed the ‘Finalist Award’, worth 10,000 euros, to the teams that reached the final but did not win.