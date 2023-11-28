Silvia Nicolis will also be among the protagonists of the photographic exhibition “Women and motors? Joys and that’s it” created by the Fratelli Cozzi Museum of Legnano, open to visitors until December 1st. The protagonists are 20 highly professional women aboard the cars of the Cozzi Museum, portrayed by the photographer Camilla Albertini with their hands on the steering wheel. There are many stereotypes about women and those that connect them to the world of cars are among the most difficult to eliminate. Now in its second edition, the exhibition aims to be a contribution to combating with images the prejudices that distort reality and overcoming the discriminatory culture.

Silvia Nicolis

“The Nicolis Museum is always at the forefront when it comes to joining projects that concern social issues,” says president Silvia Nicolis. “I am linked to Elisabetta Cozzi by a relationship of esteem and friendship of women who grew up around motorsports and who have the great desire to make a contribution to an increasingly inclusive and sensitive culture also in historic motorsports”.

Some names

Among the influential women in the sector who posed for this cause, in addition to Silvia Nicolis, President of the Nicolis Museum portrayed on board an Alfa Romeo 2600 Sprint, also: Lorenza Bravetta, Director of MAUTO Museo Nazionale dell’Automobile (on Alfa Romeo 1750 GT Veloce), Maria Bussolati, Director of the Mille Miglia Museum (on Alfa Romeo Giulia SS), Monica Mailander Macaluso, President of the Gino Macaluso Foundation for Historic Cars (on Alfa Romeo 2600 Sprint), Laura Confalonieri, Journalist and Deputy Director of Quattroruote and Ruoteclassiche (on Alfa Romeo Montreal) and of course Elisabetta Cozzi, Founder and President of the Fratelli Cozzi Museum (on Alfa Romeo Giulia TI Super).