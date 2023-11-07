A spectacular move that is rarely seen. While in American football the offense is only allowed to throw a single pass forward and only behind the line of scrimmage, such backward passes are allowed anytime and anywhere. But they are also very risky; If the ball falls to the ground, it is always free for both teams to capture. If a forward pass falls to the ground, it is simply incomplete and nothing else happens. Especially when the defense has won a ball, safety comes first, which is why players quickly voluntarily go to the ground simply to secure the ball. But here it was different – ​​and the risk paid off in the form of points.