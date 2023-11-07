The Kansas Cit defensey Chiefs provided the sporting highlight of the NFL game in Frankfurt last Sunday. Trent McDuffie knocked the ball out of the hands of Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins and McDuffie’s teammate Mike Edwards picked it up. But since he couldn’t continue running, he threw the ball backwards to Bryan Cook, who then carried the ball 59 yards into the end zone for a touchdown.
A spectacular move that is rarely seen. While in American football the offense is only allowed to throw a single pass forward and only behind the line of scrimmage, such backward passes are allowed anytime and anywhere. But they are also very risky; If the ball falls to the ground, it is always free for both teams to capture. If a forward pass falls to the ground, it is simply incomplete and nothing else happens. Especially when the defense has won a ball, safety comes first, which is why players quickly voluntarily go to the ground simply to secure the ball. But here it was different – and the risk paid off in the form of points.
“There’s trouble if it doesn’t work. But if it does, then everyone is happy,” said someone in June who had already been involved in such a move this year. But he doesn’t play in the NFL, but in the European League of Football for Rhein Fire. We’re talking about Till Janssen, who, just like Edwards from the Chiefs on Sunday, threw a captured ball backwards to a teammate in Cologne. In this case, it was Omari Williams who also scored a touchdown. If you put the two moves next to each other, they are pretty similar.
Rhein Fire’s head coach, Jim Tomsula, was of course happy about the points. But he also said: “We have to be careful. We already have the ball, let’s keep it, let’s be smart.” His counterpart from the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reidwas a little more impressed by his players’ actions on Sunday: “It doesn’t get much better than that.”
For Mike Edwards, who threw the ball back to Bryan Cook, such a move has one thing in particular to do with it: “You have to have trust to do something like that.” Janssen can confirm this, as he said at the time: “Omari had called. He always has a good overview and then I knew I could throw there blindly.”
And when asked on Sunday whether the coaches agreed with it if it worked, Edwards had the only correct answer: “We scored a touchdown with it.” All said.
#NFL #game #Frankfurt #Kansas #City #Chiefs #Rhein #Fire