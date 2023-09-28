Minister of Mines and Energy rules out the possibility of fuel shortages after Russia limits exports

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, said this Wednesday (September 27, 2023) that he is calm about the possibility of diesel shortages in the country. In conversation with journalists, Silveira minimized the impacts of Russia’s restriction on fuel exports and stated that Brazil imports a low amount of diesel.

“Brazil is not self-sustainable in diesel production, but it is very close to being. We only import around 20% of the diesel consumed in the country”stated the minister. “We have the greatest tranquility at the moment, but the ministry works tirelessly to guarantee the supply of fuel and electricity for the country”.

Russia announced last Thursday (September 21) a 30% cut in its diesel and crude oil exports. According to the Russian government, this limitation aims to supply the domestic market in the face of the maintenance shutdown of some refineries.

The news caused concern in Brazil, because although the country imports a small portion of diesel to meet the needs of the domestic market, 75% of this fuel purchased outside Brazil came from Russia.

Given this scenario, Silveira tried to reassure the population about a possible shortage of diesel, which will not happen, unlike an increase in the price of fuel.

As reported by Power360the reaction of diesel importers at first should be to put pressure on Petrobras to offer a greater quantity of fuel, given the lack of prospects for continuing to purchase from the Russians.

However, the state-owned company will not be able to meet all this new demand and will be pressured to increase the price of fuel to avoid shortages. This is because Russian diesel is sold at a more favorable price than other countries due to sanctions imposed by other European countries.

As a result, Brazilian importers will have to rebalance their demands with a higher price than they previously paid to the Russians.